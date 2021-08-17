Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

A Fan Tried To Buy Travis Scott’s Air Jordans Right Off The Rapper’s Feet

Might as well have tried...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Travis Scott x Fragment

Source: Cactus Jack / Cactus Jack

So you took L’s on every single raffle you entered for those Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 “Fragments,” what can you do now? Well, you can try to convince Travis Scott himself to sell you his pair right off his feet.

But that will probably be an L, too.

At a recent basketball tournament at West Orange High School in West Orange, New Jersey that was hosted by Kyrie “Flat Earther” Irving, a fan spotted Travis Scott in attendance and decided to shoot his shot. No, he didn’t try to flirt with him so much as he flirted with the idea that he’d get Travis to take his money in exchange for the coveted Cactus Jack “Fragment’ Jordan 1’s that La Flame was sporting at the time.

Basically begging Travis to take the few crispy blue hunnid’s he had in his hand and bless him with the black and white 1’s, Travis seemed rather flattered that the fan would go to such lengths to secure a pair even if they weren’t his size. Gracefully putting his hands together and thanking the fan for his support, Travis declined the offer and went about his day because, well, he doesn’t need the money like that. While on the surface it seemed like a ridiculous move on the part of the fan, Travis is known to give fans the sneakers right off his feet at his shows, so on the low this dude kinda had the right idea.

Still, he (like the millions of other sneakerheads who wanted those particular sneakers) took an personal “L” from Travis Scott himself. Also it seemed like the fan only had a few hundred in his hand and everyone knows these joints are reselling for more than $3,000, so in actuality he was actually kinda lowballing Trav. Just sayin.’

Check out the video of the encounter below and let us know if you took an “L” or “W” on these joints when they dropped a few weeks ago.

A Fan Tried To Buy Travis Scott’s Air Jordans Right Off The Rapper’s Feet  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Suicide Attempt And Mental Health

 12 hours ago
08.18.21
4 items

Reactions To RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia’s Pregnancy With Her Assistant A Few Weeks After Divorce Was Finalized

 15 hours ago
08.18.21

Jim Jones And DJ Khaled Reveal They Had Covid-19 [Video]

 19 hours ago
08.18.21

A Fan Tried To Buy Travis Scott’s Air Jordans Right Off The Rapper’s Feet

 19 hours ago
08.18.21
16 items

Jacksonville Jaguars End Comeback Run For Tim Tebow, Twitter Stares Again In Colin Kaepernick

 22 hours ago
08.18.21
13 items

You Got Jokes: Damon Wayans Wants To Take On Dave Chappelle In A VERZUZ, Twitter Has Thoughts

 24 hours ago
08.18.21

Silento Facing Four Felonies For Allegedly Murdering His Cousin

 2 days ago
08.17.21
21 items

The Queen’s Catalogue: Classic Hip-Hop Songs That Sample Aretha Franklin [Listen]

 2 days ago
08.17.21
10 items

Angela Bassett Is Aging Backwards – Here’s The Proof

 2 days ago
08.17.21

Marsai Martin Celebrates 17th Birthday With Adorable Social Media Photoshoot

 2 days ago
08.16.21
Photos
Close