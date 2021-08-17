DL Hughley Show
Florida hasn’t exactly been on the up-and-up when it comes to this pandemic, especially when considering that cases of coronavirus infection are at an all-time high throughout the state — 1 in 4 hospital beds in Florida are said to have a COVID-19 patient in it.

D.L. of course had something to say on the topic, and he even used Botswana as an example to compare the difference between suffering through the pandemic due to lack of resources versus suffering based off lack of logical reasoning.

The latest “GED Section” topic of discussion was sparked by CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who bluntly stated that Florida’s surging COVID cases are so bad that travel would be banned in and out of the state if it were “another country.” Botswana was brought up due to it being the only other place, in addition to Louisiana, with a greater infection rate than Florida.

D.L. does a great job at breaking down his current disdain with the Sunshine State, so take a look at his latest “GED Section” debate below and let us know if you agree:

 

DL Hughley’s GED Section: Florida Has Highest COVID Viral Load Due To “Lack Of Reason”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

