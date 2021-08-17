Sports
Football

Falcons Become First NFL Franchise To Have Team Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

NFL: AUG 13 Preseason - Titans at Falcons

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Atlanta Falcons have done something no other NFL team has done – become fully against COVID-19.

WSB-TV sports director Zach Klein broke the news on Monday (August 16) as other teams across the league are still working to get players vaccinated ahead of the start of the NFL regular season.

The Falcons reached a 92 percent vaccination rate as of July 23 and as of Monday, every player currently on the roster protected against the novel coronavirus. According to the team, players can now “enjoy the benefits of being able to work out and eat together. They won’t have to test daily, won’t have to wear masks around the facility and won’t have to quarantine following a close contact with someone who tests positive.”

As of Saturday (August 14), all 32 NFL teams had a vaccination rate above 75 percent according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. 15 percent of teams were above the 95 percent vaccination rate and 10 percent of teams were above 90 percent.

So regardless of what happens on the field this year with Matt Ryan and company, they’ve at least done what they felt was necessary to combat COVID-19.

was originally published on hotspotatl.com

