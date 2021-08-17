Beauty
HomeBeauty

Marlo Hampton Shares Swelling Reaction To A Hair Transplant On Instagram Live

Marlo Hampton Shares Swelling Reaction to Hair Transplant on Instagram Live

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

In Real Housewives of Atlanta hair news, Marlo Hampton recently got a hair transplant to fill in her edges which resulted in both of her eyes swelling.  She went on her Instagram Live to briefly talk about her experience and show her swollen eyes.  She stated that she wanted to show her followers her reaction to the surgery for transparency reasons.  

Marlo admitted that the process was not fun at all, but she did take the time to record the journey which will later be shared on her Youtube Channel.

“Stay with my journey with them, let’s see if it was worth it.  Because baby, it was painful.  It was painful. But I wanted you to at least see this,” stated Marlo.

I think it’s safe to assume that Marlo’s hair transplant is connected to the revelation she made on one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta (Season 12) shows about her thinning edges being her biggest insecurity.  About a week after Marlo revealed this insecurity on the show, her castmate, Kenya Moore, stormed Marlo’s Wig collection launch with her own hair growth product and signs that read, “Your edges matter.” 

I am interested to see the results of Marlo’s hair transplant.  I am wondering if the edges will look natural, if they will last, and if the entire process will eventually boost her confidence in that area.  Although I am disturbed by the fact that Black women are often pushed to extreme measures and held to high standards when it comes to beauty, I’m also not mad at Marlo for spending her money on what makes her happy.  

I’ll definitely be stalking her Instagram page to see how the new edges lay.  

DON’T MISS…

Can We Stop Weaponizing Things Like Thin Edges And Infertility?

Marlo Hampton Shows Off Her Unbelievable Body And New Blonde Do

 

     

Marlo Hampton Shares Swelling Reaction To A Hair Transplant On Instagram Live  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

Silento Facing Four Felonies For Allegedly Murdering His Cousin

 17 hours ago
08.17.21
21 items

The Queen’s Catalogue: Classic Hip-Hop Songs That Sample Aretha Franklin [Listen]

 17 hours ago
08.17.21
10 items

Angela Bassett Is Aging Backwards – Here’s The Proof

 21 hours ago
08.17.21

Marsai Martin Celebrates 17th Birthday With Adorable Social Media Photoshoot

 1 day ago
08.16.21

Lizzo Tearfully Addresses Hateful Comments Following ‘Rumors’ Music Video: ‘It’s Fat-Phobic, And It’s Racist, And It’s Hurtful’

 1 day ago
08.16.21

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued By His Alleged Rape Victim

 2 days ago
08.16.21

Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter Star With Beyoncé In Ivy Park Kids Campaign

 2 days ago
08.16.21
10 items

The Marathon Continues: 10 Nipsey Hussle Quotes On Life, Patience & Success

 2 days ago
08.16.21
10 items

Terrible Human Being Laura Ingraham Dragged By Long Chin Over Silly Unemployment Benefits Comments

 3 days ago
08.16.21

Eminem’s Child Announces They Are Non-Binary

 4 days ago
08.16.21
Photos
Close