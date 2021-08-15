Tuskegee Study Descendants: ‘A Lot of Misinformation Is Out There’ Feeding Into COVID-19 Mistrust

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Lingering concerns around vaccine safety and comparisons to the Tuskegee syphilis study prompted a new campaign encouraging vaccination. A collaboration between the descendants of the original Tuskegee Study, the Ad Council, and the COVID Collaborative hopes to provide people with useful information in deciding whether to get vaccinated.

“We should not allow anyone who needs and wants a COVID-19 vaccine not to have their questions answered – or be denied the opportunity to get it, like the men in the U.S. Public Health Service Syphilis Study at Tuskegee,” Lillie Tyson Head, President of the Voices For Our Fathers Legacy Foundation, said in a statement.

The Tuskegee Legacy Stories campaign builds on the voices and experiences of a multigenerational mix of descendants. Head was joined by her daughter Carmen Head Thornton, a public health administrator, in sharing their stories as a part of the fight against vaccine misinformation.

Environmental Scientist Elise Marie Tolbert, former Tuskegee Mayor Omar Neal, business owner Leo Ware, and Dr. Kimberly N. Carr are featured in the Tuskegee Legacy Stories campaign.

“There has been a lot of references to the study as to why people may or may not want to take the vaccine, shared Head in her Legacy Story spot. “A lot of misinformation is out there. We have the ability to find out the facts and the opportunity to talk with people who could help us go through the facts.”

For some unvaccinated people, concerns around medical racism and unethical treatment like the Tuskegee experiment serve as a barrier to getting the vaccine. Given the history of medical racism in this country, it is certainly understandable why people would question any medical policy promoted by the federal government.

“They were not being treated,” said Omar in the new campaign. “That is very different from what’s happening with COVID-19. The vaccine is being made available to anyone who wants it.”

Writing for The Hill, Rep. Barbara Lee joined Dr. Sheila Davis from Partners in Health to call for greater investment in community-based groups and faith-based organizations to eliminate barriers to vaccine access.

“Investing in the community-based health workforce is not only a smart and equitable strategy – it’s also a solution that will outlast this pandemic and equitably serve communities well into the future,” wrote Lee and Davis.

And while vaccination rates have increased in the past several weeks, racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccine access continue as the Delta variant surges. CNN previously reported that approximately 25 percent of Black people are fully vaccinated.

As of August 15, the Reuters COVID-19 tracker showed that a little more than 50 percent of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. At least 60 percent of the population has had one dose.

Efforts like celebrity meet and greets and cash giveaways have succeeded in places like DeKalb County, Georgia. WSB-TV Atlanta reported over 1,000 people turned out for a vaccination event

“We had the right message, respected messengers, a convenient location, and an attractive incentive,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond told the outlet.

Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19 62 photos Launch gallery Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19 1. Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) 1 of 62 1 of 62 2. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9 — Clark Pena (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020 2 of 62 2 of 62 3. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayor Source:Getty 3 of 62 Source:Getty 3 of 62 4. Herman Cain, former presidential candidate Source:Getty 4 of 62 Source:Getty 4 of 62 5. Nick Cannon, entertainer Source:Getty 5 of 62 Source:Getty 5 of 62 6. Ben Carson, former HUD Secretary Source:Getty 6 of 62 Source:Getty 6 of 62 7. Dave Chappelle, comedian Source:Getty 7 of 62 Source:Getty 7 of 62 8. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman Source:Getty 8 of 62 Source:Getty 8 of 62 9. Manu Dibango, musician Source:Getty 9 of 62 Source:Getty 9 of 62 10. Dennis Dickson, NYPD employee #COVID19 #covidheroes #NYPD announces first employee death due to coronavirus



RIP, Dennis Dickson pic.twitter.com/D10Do2p7oJ — Sabrina McDaniel (@Sabrina_McDa) March 27, 2020 10 of 62 10 of 62 11. Kevin Durant, NBA star Source:Getty 11 of 62 Source:Getty 11 of 62 12. Larry Edgeworth Prayers to the family of NBC’s Larry Edgeworth 💔🙏🏽 and my former colleagues at 30 Rock. He died after testing positive for #coronavirus. Larry would always offer to help me ...even after I moved to CBS. He just wanted to see another brother win. #IAmMyBrothersKeeper Rest 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TyXbiHs30d — DeMarco Morgan (@DeMarcoReports) March 20, 2020 12 of 62 12 of 62 13. Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds Source:Getty 13 of 62 Source:Getty 13 of 62 14. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020 14 of 62 14 of 62 15. Patrick Ewing, basketball legend Source:Getty 15 of 62 Source:Getty 15 of 62 16. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dad Source:Getty 16 of 62 Source:Getty 16 of 62 17. Vivica A. Fox, actress Source:Getty 17 of 62 Source:Getty 17 of 62 18. Cori "Coco" Gauff, tennis star Source:Getty 18 of 62 Source:Getty 18 of 62 19. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainer Source:Getty 19 of 62 Source:Getty 19 of 62 20. Rudy Gobert View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) 20 of 62 20 of 62 21. Louis Gossett Jr., actor, philanthropist Source:Getty 21 of 62 Source:Getty 21 of 62 22. Lee Green, former college hoops star It is with much sadness to inform all in my SJU family that we lost Lee Green to Covid-19 today. A Parade All-American who played 3 years at #SJUBB Lee was our warrior on those teams. A true lock em up defender that relished shutting down the best opponents. RIP Lee🙏🏻 #gone2soon pic.twitter.com/X4TIPbVvoU — Ron Linfonte (@SJU5) March 24, 2020 22 of 62 22 of 62 23. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) 23 of 62 23 of 62 24. Lewis Hamilton, Formula One driver Source:Getty 24 of 62 Source:Getty 24 of 62 25. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb — B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020 25 of 62 25 of 62 26. Conan Harris, Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husband Source:Getty 26 of 62 Source:Getty 26 of 62 27. Antoine Hodge, opera singer Source:GoFundMe 27 of 62 Source:GoFundMe 27 of 62 28. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K — Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020 28 of 62 28 of 62 29. Callum Hudson-Odoi Source:Getty 29 of 62 Source:Getty 29 of 62 30. DL Hughley, comedian #ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020 30 of 62 30 of 62 31. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020 31 of 62 31 of 62 32. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -

He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.

Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.

My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud — Shawn Yancy (@ShawnYancyTV) May 20, 2020 32 of 62 32 of 62 33. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, actor View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) 33 of 62 33 of 62 34. Paul Johnson, house music DJ Source:Getty 34 of 62 Source:Getty 34 of 62 35. Brad "Scarface" Jordan Source:Getty 35 of 62 Source:Getty 35 of 62 36. DeAndre Jordan, NBA star Source:Getty 36 of 62 Source:Getty 36 of 62 37. Tim Lester, NFL star Source:Getty 37 of 62 Source:Getty 37 of 62 38. James Mahoney, pulmonologist Dr. James Mahoney at University Hospital of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/SXBxNlzApr — Lieutenant Kijé (@BrianLemaire2) May 19, 2020 38 of 62 38 of 62 39. Ellis Marsalis Jr., musician Source:Getty 39 of 62 Source:Getty 39 of 62 40. DeRay McKesson, activist Source:Getty 40 of 62 Source:Getty 40 of 62 41. Von Miller, NFL star Source:Getty 41 of 62 Source:Getty 41 of 62 42. Donovan Mitchell 42 of 62 42 of 62 43. Wisconsin Rep. Rep. Gwen Moore Source:Getty 43 of 62 Source:Getty 43 of 62 44. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn Devastated to hear Lloyd Porter has pass away from covid19. Lloyd was a pillar in Brooklyn. His coffee shop Breadstuy is where I met some of my closest friends. He sometimes hired people with records that couldn't easily find work. He believed in community. Rest well Brother

🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/t5Ai3iASt8 — Blitz Bazawule (@BlitzAmbassador) May 7, 2020 44 of 62 44 of 62 45. Charley Pride, country music legend Source:Getty 45 of 62 Source:Getty 45 of 62 46. Biden Adviser, Rep. Cedric Richmond Source:Getty 46 of 62 Source:Getty 46 of 62 47. Arnie Robinson Jr., Olympian Arnie Robinson Jr., who won the gold medal in the long jump at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, died on Dec. 2 at his home in San Diego. He was 72. https://t.co/lYnpSbWkzO — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) December 16, 2020 47 of 62 47 of 62 48. Wallace Roney Source:Getty 48 of 62 Source:Getty 48 of 62 49. Marcus Smart 49 of 62 49 of 62 50. Shaka Smart, University Of Texas Men's Basketball Coach Source:Getty 50 of 62 Source:Getty 50 of 62 51. Troy Sneed, gospel singer Source:Getty 51 of 62 Source:Getty 51 of 62 52. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr. New Orleans bounce DJ and radio personality Black N Mild has died after testing positive for coronavirus. For the past 25 years, he also deejayed at countless clubs, parties and other private events across the southeast. pic.twitter.com/2e6mnKhiXQ — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 21, 2020 52 of 62 52 of 62 53. Michael Strahan, 'Good Morning America' host, former NFL star Source:Getty 53 of 62 Source:Getty 53 of 62 54. Carole Sutton, actress Source:Getty 54 of 62 Source:Getty 54 of 62 55. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53 Source:Getty 55 of 62 Source:Getty 55 of 62 56. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes 56 of 62 56 of 62 57. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Source:Getty 57 of 62 Source:Getty 57 of 62 58. Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA star Source:Getty 58 of 62 Source:Getty 58 of 62 59. Jo Thompson, singer Source:Getty 59 of 62 Source:Getty 59 of 62 60. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr. Enjoyed chatting with the proud parents of @KarlTowns down here in Florida. Awesome people. pic.twitter.com/xg9v2Hpazz — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 5, 2017 60 of 62 60 of 62 61. Juan Williams, Fox News Host Source:Getty 61 of 62 Source:Getty 61 of 62 62. Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, Alabama Source:Getty 62 of 62 Source:Getty 62 of 62 Skip ad Continue reading Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19 Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19 [caption id="attachment_3922658" align="alignnone" width="728"] Source: askmenow / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 10:15 a.m. ET, Aug. 15, 2021 -- After months of seeing the coronavirus ravage other parts of the world, COVID-19's widespread effect on the U.S. has increasingly hit home for many Americans as states see as a continuous stream of people become diagnosed with the respiratory illness that turned into a global pandemic. And after a brief spate of the fake news that Black people were somehow immune to contracting the coronavirus, a steady and troubling number of Black folks -- including those who are notable and famous -- have not only since been diagnosed but many have also died of complications from it. Rapper Zumbi of the hip-hop group Zion I recently died at the age of 49. [caption id="attachment_4185747" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Miikka Skaffari / Getty[/caption] A family statement released to California news outlet KQED said Steve "Zumbi" Gaines died Friday (Aug. 13) in a hospital of "unknown causes." However, a Los Angeles-based Los Angeles hip-hop collective called Project Blowed said in an Instagram post that Zumbi died as he was "recovering from COVID-19" due to a "severe asthma attack." KQED attributed Project Blowed's statement to True Justice, a DJ who accompanied Zion I while on tour. https://www.instagram.com/p/CSig6tTrDyH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Zumbi's and other COVID-19 diagnoses have continued to shatter misconceptions about who can contract the coronavirus. When the pandemic first hit, it was believed that the elderly with underlying health conditions were most at risk. And while that remains true, there has recently been a surge of cases involving younger age groups -- thanks in no small part to the delta variant -- and people who had no pre-existing health conditions before their COVID-19 diagnoses. Throughout it all, Black people, in particular, have remained a constant fixture among those who have been diagnosed with or died of complications from the coronavirus as friends and family grieve their loved ones across the country. One of the first clearest indications that Black people could indeed contract the coronavirus came last year when COVID-19 began to affect players in the NBA, a professional sports league that is made up of more than 74 percent of players who are Black. After that came announcements from celebrities who offered cautionary tales to the public about how they may have contracted the illness and ways to prevent others from repeating their errors. The nation's system of prisons and jails has also been affected, leaving the disproportionate number of Black inmates increasingly susceptible to the coronavirus. That was especially true in New York, including at the infamous Rikers Island complex where CBS News reported that at one point last year, the coronavirus infection rate was "more than seven times higher than the rate citywide and 87 times higher than the country at large." In addition, the nation's police departments were at risk for the same reasons as the jails and prisons. Scroll down to see a list of notable Black folks who have contracted the coronavirus as the world tries to flatten the global curve of cases to restore some semblance of societal normalcy. They follow in alphabetical order. Continue reading Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19

Tuskegee Study Descendants: ‘A Lot of Misinformation Is Out There’ Feeding Into COVID-19 Mistrust was originally published on newsone.com