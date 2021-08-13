Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Eminem’s Child Announces They Are Non-Binary

The 19-year-old is the adopted child of the famed rapper.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

One of Eminem‘s three children has made a public announcement that they are non-binary and shared their new name. The child’s mother is Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott.

Stevie Scott Mather, 19, took to TikTok to reveal their decision to be viewed as non-binary, continuing a journey for them they first embarked upon in 2017. The video caption reads, “forever growing and changing <3 #greenscreen #genderfluid #bi #life.”

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, adopted Stevie in 2005 after he and his ex-wife briefly reconciled and married a second time before ending the marriage months later. Eminem also has custody of one of his sister-in-law’s children as well.

Ms. Scott, Stevie’s mother, was recently in the news after she was hospitalized after a reported suicide attempt. We are happy to share that Ms. Scott is at home recovering.

Photo: WENN

Eminem’s Child Announces They Are Non-Binary  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

Marsai Martin Celebrates 17th Birthday With Adorable Social Media Photoshoot

 18 hours ago
08.16.21

Lizzo Tearfully Addresses Hateful Comments Following ‘Rumors’ Music Video: ‘It’s Fat-Phobic, And It’s Racist, And It’s Hurtful’

 1 day ago
08.16.21

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued By His Alleged Rape Victim

 1 day ago
08.16.21

Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter Star With Beyoncé In Ivy Park Kids Campaign

 1 day ago
08.16.21
10 items

The Marathon Continues: 10 Nipsey Hussle Quotes On Life, Patience & Success

 2 days ago
08.16.21
10 items

Terrible Human Being Laura Ingraham Dragged By Long Chin Over Silly Unemployment Benefits Comments

 2 days ago
08.16.21

Eminem’s Child Announces They Are Non-Binary

 3 days ago
08.16.21
10 items

Big Bank: Twitter Shares Shock At John Wall Getting Paid $44M Next Season

 4 days ago
08.16.21

Erykah Badu Apologies To The Obamas For Being A “Terrible Guest” By Filming Barack’s Private 60th Birthday Party

 4 days ago
08.13.21

Female DJ Pioneer DJ Spinderella Reminisces 48 Years of Hip Hop [EXCLUSIVE]

 4 days ago
08.13.21
Photos
Close