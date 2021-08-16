Death Jokes: Dark Humor Or Dead Wrong?

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Many of us would be lying to say that we’ve never been told a joke that probably went a little too far — half of us might even admit to actually being the one to come up with the controversial quip.

Comedian Jessie Woo recently tried her shot at dark humor by trying out a death joke at the expense of beloved pop music icon Whitney Houston on a new episode of Wild ‘N Out. Unfortunately, the moment turned into a social media war for her that’s since been met with ridicule and the ever-looming threat of cancellation.

Although Woo is standing strong behind the joke, even saying that she’s “proud” of her witty jab at Whit, the situation does bring up an interesting question: can death jokes ever be taken lightly or will it always be too soon?

It’s hard to generalize the reaction to Woo’s drama-inducing Nippy joke, which she went on to repost on her Instagram (seen above) wit the caption, “And I ….. I’ve got nothing but love for my idol.” Some audience members scream in shock, but there does seem to be a roaring of laughter heard throughout the Wild ‘N Out arena. After catching more flack, Jessie took to Twitter to further break down how the joke was no different to the countless ones that men have come up with for decades.

Take a look below at why she thinks sexism played a bigger part in the outcry to her dark joke:

This is far from the first time a public figure has been called out for trying to make light of a celebrity’s death. From Howard Stern airing gunshots over the music of Selena a day before her 1995 funeral, all the way to Troi Torain of shock jock duo Star and Buc Wild broadcasting crash & screaming sounds on the radio following news of Aaliyah’s fatal airplane accident in 2001, it goes without saying that Woo is not alone. If they were able to continue on with their careers intact, why shouldn’t Woo?

Sound off with your thoughts on the topic of death jokes, and let us know if you think there’s a place for dark humor to prosper in the light or should they be, well, put to rest once and for all out of respect for those who are no longer around to find anything funny.

Death Jokes: Dark Humor Or Dead Wrong? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

