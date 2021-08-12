The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 28 “So Fresh, So Clean?”

Arts & Entertainment
We have a lot to undress this week. It seems like it’s celebrity breakup season and the list keeps growing. Plus, when is it okay for a parent to stop taking care of you? The duo will address all of that, including the growing number of celebrities admitting to not showering regularly 😒.

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

We’ve updated our Macy’s closet to get you ready for Labor Day! Check out some of our favorite deals in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday

Follow: @theundressingroompodcast @evamarcile@starringlorel

