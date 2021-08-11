Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentTelevision

Netflix Orders Season 2 Of ‘High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America’ [Details Inside]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
High on the Hog

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Netflix has ordered a second season of High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America. The critically-acclaimed series celebrates the courage, artistry and resourcefulness of African Americans that helped define the American kitchen today.

The series adapted from food historian Jessica B. Harris’ book of the same name, is part culinary show and part travelogue. It follows food writer Stephen Satterfield as he highlights the expansive, eclectic culinary history shaped by historical events such as slavery, the Civil War, Juneteenth and modern-day.

High on the Hog’s director and executive producer Roger Ross Williams shares his excitement after the second season announcement. “I am so thrilled to announce the second season of High on the Hog with Netflix,” Williams expresses. “To be able to continue this incredible journey through Black food and culture. It has been wonderful to see the powerful reaction audiences had to our first season and we hope to further amplify and empower the Black culinary story and experience.”

There is such rich history of African American people, and the way High on the Hog explores the historical context of Black people and how it directly correlates to our culinary experiences is impactful television content.

Netflix is wise to explore this topic more as it performed very well on the streaming platform coming in at a 4.8 rating. The documentary-styled series has even more to tackle since it came out last spring.

Executive producers Fabienne Toback and Karis Jagger are thrilled to continue sharing these stories. “We are elated to have the opportunity to share more of the incredibly rich history of African Americans,” the executives continue, “The next chapter of High on the Hog has many more beautiful untold histories. Numerous people reached out to ask us if there would be more and we are incredibly excited that Netflix has agreed to another season. The best is yet to come!”

Be sure to catch the second season of High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed Americacoming soon. We will share updates as they come.

Check out Strong Black Lead’s announcement on Instagram below.

Netflix Orders Season 2 Of ‘High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America’ [Details Inside]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

Jay-Z And Roc Nation Invest Into Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Company

 17 hours ago
08.12.21

Blue Ivy, Sir & Rumi Make An Appearance In New Ivy Park Kids Ad

 19 hours ago
08.12.21

Fat Joe Linking Up With DJ Drama For ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Project ‘What Would Big Do 2021’

 20 hours ago
08.12.21
10 items

‘The Ren & Stimpy Show’ Trending On Twitter After Nickelodeon Tweet Celebrating 30th Anniversary

 20 hours ago
08.12.21

Twitter and Fab 5 Freddy Launch Hip-Hop Anniversary Twitter Emojis

 21 hours ago
08.12.21
17 items

Some Dude’s List Of The Most Underappreciated Hip-Hop Albums

 22 hours ago
08.12.21
7 items

Happy Birthday Chris ‘Mac Daddy’ Kelly: 7 Times Kriss Kross Got The 90s Jumpin’ [Watch]

 23 hours ago
08.12.21
10 items

Hip-Hop Celebration Day: List Of Rap’s Best Posthumous Albums

 23 hours ago
08.12.21

Houston Newlyweds On Viral Freestyle Moment: ‘We Never Expected This!’

 1 day ago
08.12.21

Beyoncé Reveals Struggles With Insomnia And Dieting

 2 days ago
08.10.21
Photos
Close