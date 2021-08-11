Celebrity News
Fat Joe Linking Up With DJ Drama For 'Gangsta Grillz' Project 'What Would Big Do 2021'

Joe will also be working with his favorite producing duo Cool & Dre, who will serve as executive producers on the upcoming mixtape. 

How is Fat Joe following up his epic VERZUZ recap? With a new Gangsta Grillz project.

The legendary Hip-Hop storyteller announced on Instagram that he is linking up with DJ Drama for his own Gangsta Grillz project titled What Would Big Do 2021 coming this Friday (Aug.13).

In the post, the Bronx rapper shared the project’s artwork writing in the caption, “Yesterday’s title is not today’s title!!! WHAT WOULD BIG DO 2021?! Friday the 13th #GangstaGrillz @djdrama.” It’s an obvious play on his “yesterday’s price, is not today’s price,” quip from his recap of The LOX’s complete and utter decimation of the Harlem Hip-Hop collective Dipset during their epic VERZUZ matchup.

Along with DJ Drama, who is fresh off his epic Gangsta Grillz effort with Tyler the Creator, Joe will also be working with his favorite producing duo Cool & Dre, who will serve as executive producers on the upcoming mixtape.

If Drama is keeping the same energy from the well-received Tyler the Creator project, we can expect the same when it comes to this Fat Joe edition of the iconic Gangsta Grillz series. Since The LOX and Dipset faced off, New York’s Hip-Hop scene has been on an emotional high, with many believing Jadakiss, Styles, and Sheek helped “restore the feeling” with their impressive showing at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

We would be lying if we said we didn’t expect Fat Joe to take the baton and keep the momentum going for the birthplace of Hip-Hop.

Fat Joe Linking Up With DJ Drama For 'Gangsta Grillz' Project 'What Would Big Do 2021'

