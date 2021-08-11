Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Happy Birthday Hip-Hop! August 11 Officially Named Hip Hop Celebration Day

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
360 Icons Awards Dinner

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Happy birthday, hip-hop!

On this day in 1973, DJ Kool Herc threw a back-to-school party for his sister in the Bronx, New York. The DJ would help combine all the elements of hip-hop (MCing, breakdancing, graffiti and DJing) into one event, a cultural touchpoint which has since become a global phenomenon. In 2017, Google celebrated the birthday of hip-hop by having Fab 5 Freddy explain the history of the genre via Google Doodles.

Since then, the recognition of hip-hop’s birthday has grown. In July, the Senate passed a resolution naming August 11 as Hip Hop Celebration Day in the United States. Additionally, August was recognized as Hip Hop Celebration Month and November 2021 as Hip Hop History Month. The bill, along with Senate Bill 331, passed with unanimous favor along party lines.

So celebrate this special occasion by traveling through the history of hip-hop, from The Sugarhill Gang landing the first rap smash hit with “Rapper’s Delight,” to Kurtis Blow becoming hip-hop’s first solo star. From LL Cool J to Run-DMC, Eric B. & Rakim, Public Enemy on the East Coast, to Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice-T, Ice Cube, N.W.A. and more on the West. The South had something to say with OutKast, Geto Boys, UGK, Scarface, Lil Wayne, T.I., and others and the Midwest put down their flag with Nelly, Bone Thugs N Harmony, Kanye West, Common and countless others who’ve made this genre we love the biggest in the world.

RELATED: For The Culture Podcast: Slow It Down – A History of Chopped & Screwed Music

RELATED: For The Culture Podcast: The History Of Trap Music

RELATED: 15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie

Happy Birthday Hip-Hop! August 11 Officially Named Hip Hop Celebration Day  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

Beyoncé Reveals Struggles With Insomnia And Dieting

 16 hours ago
08.10.21

Actress Christina Applegate Announces Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

 20 hours ago
08.10.21
13 items

Breffus Battle: Twitter Chimes In On IHOP Vs. Waffle House Debate

 23 hours ago
08.10.21

Actress Tichina Arnold Files For Divorce From Husband After 5 Year Separation

 23 hours ago
08.10.21

Rihanna Had The Perfect Repsonse To Becoming The World’s Newest Billionaire

 1 day ago
08.10.21

Royalty Capes: Talib Kweli Confirms That De La Soul Now Owns Their Masters

 1 day ago
08.10.21
9 items

10 Of The Greatest 90s Jams You Didn’t Know Chucky Thompson Produced

 2 days ago
08.10.21
10 items

Remembering Bernie Mac: A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest On-Screen Moments

 2 days ago
08.09.21

H.E.R., Erykah Badu Among Guests At Former President Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash

 3 days ago
08.09.21

Kanye West ‘Donda’ Album Has New Release Date, Again

 3 days ago
08.09.21
Photos
Close