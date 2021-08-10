Celebrity News
Actress Tichina Arnold Files For Divorce From Husband After 5 Year Separation

The two share no kids though.

Tichina Arnold is finally pressing the eject button on her marriage. After several years of separation she has filed for divorce.

As spotted on TMZ, the actress is moving forward with legally dissolving her union with Rico Hines. According to the celebrity gossip website the Martin star had caught her man allegedly having relations with another woman in 2016. In an infamous text message she blasted the basketball coach for running through various females with no condom.

“I can’t for the life of me understand why Rico would video himself f***ing ‘raw dog’ ONE of his MANY extraneous whores that ‘trick’ on him for his money.” At the time she also said that the women in question were “extraneous Kim Kardashian wanna be’s.”

In an interview with People from 2016 she detailed her heartbreak. “I had that feeling of, you know, beyond him being my husband, this is supposed to be my friend, my confidant,” she explaned. “Somebody who I can trust. And when you can’t trust the person that you sleep with every night, there’s a problem. I could no longer trust him. I could no longer lay with him. And it doesn’t make him a horrible person. We all make mistakes, but not with me and not on my time and not in my life.”

Arnold was previously married to boxer Lamon Brewster from 1991 to 1995. She has a 17-year-old daughter Alijah Kai Haggins with her ex-boyfriend Carvin Haggins. The actress is best known for her role as Pam on Martin Lawrence’s Martin and Everyone Hates Chris.

