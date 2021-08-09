Beauty
HomeBeauty

Saweetie On Bleaching Her Hair To ‘Standout,’ Finishing Her Album In Paris And Having McDonald’s Money

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Saweetie McDonald's Interview

Source: Saweetie / McDonald’s

Saweetie loves food. But you already know this because you’re a Saweetie fan and chances are, you’ve seen one of her famous foodie concoctions. The Pretty B*tch Music rapper, who’s always on slay mode, is promoting the Saweetie Meal — a four-piece meal with swaggalicious packaging inspired by Saweetie herself.

We caught up with Saweetie, who gave us the Mctea (see what I did there?) on her McDonald’s collaboration, finishing her album in Paris and bleaching her hair to standout.

Saweetie McDonald's Interview

Source: Saweetie / McDonald’s

“It’s really based on my mood, she said about her style. When in Paris, the sexy femcee admitted that she adopted some of the vintage Parisian style into her looks. But choosing the right outfit boils down to a few factors for Saweetie. From the weather to the location – she uses multiple factors to choose her headline grabbing ensembles. “Sometimes I’m a tom-boy, sometimes I’m a high fashion girl, there is not one describe my fashion, it’s just bipolar.

While in Paris, recently, Saweetie revealed she went to Paris to finish her album. “Pretty B*tch Music” is on the way. I finished it in Paris.”

According to the gorgeous artist, it was lacking “soul.” “When you listen to the body of work, I want everyone to have an experience.

As for her bodacious blonde do, Saweetie was inspired to bleach her tresses because “the wigs and the makeup is making everyone mesh together.” She may have “committed” to the look, but apparently her fans think she’s wearing a wig, which she clarifies by showing her grown out roots. “My fans be like, please take that wig off already – it’s getting old.”

Catch our interview, below:

RELATED STORIES:

Saweetie Is Our Fashion Goals During Her Parisian Vacay!

Saweetie Shines On The Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam

Saweetie Threw A Freaknik Themed Birthday Party And The Lewks Were Everything!

Saweetie On Bleaching Her Hair To ‘Standout,’ Finishing Her Album In Paris And Having McDonald’s Money  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

Beyoncé Reveals Struggles With Insomnia And Dieting

 4 hours ago
08.10.21

Actress Christina Applegate Announces Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

 7 hours ago
08.10.21
13 items

Breffus Battle: Twitter Chimes In On IHOP Vs. Waffle House Debate

 10 hours ago
08.10.21

Actress Tichina Arnold Files For Divorce From Husband After 5 Year Separation

 10 hours ago
08.10.21

Rihanna Had The Perfect Repsonse To Becoming The World’s Newest Billionaire

 12 hours ago
08.10.21

Royalty Capes: Talib Kweli Confirms That De La Soul Now Owns Their Masters

 13 hours ago
08.10.21
9 items

10 Of The Greatest 90s Jams You Didn’t Know Chucky Thompson Produced

 1 day ago
08.10.21
10 items

Remembering Bernie Mac: A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest On-Screen Moments

 1 day ago
08.09.21

H.E.R., Erykah Badu Among Guests At Former President Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash

 2 days ago
08.09.21

Kanye West ‘Donda’ Album Has New Release Date, Again

 2 days ago
08.09.21
Photos
Close