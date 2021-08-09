LiAngelo Balls Out During His NBA Summer League Debut, Twitter Reacts

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The Ball family continues to impress in the NBA.

Brother Lonzo and LaMelo have made a name for themselves in the short time since entering the league, and now the middle brother, LiAngelo, is finally getting his chance to shine. The 22-year-old went undrafted in 2018 and quickly became the butt of jokes as his two brothers professionally surpassed him. Still, in his debut Summer League game as a member of the Charlotte Hornets, he quieted the haters.

It all began when Ball was invited by his younger brother to work out for his team, and the Hornet’s staff was so impressed, he was quickly added to their summer league team. He immediately showed out in the first game on Sunday against the Portland Trailblazers with an efficient sharp shooting debut where he scored 16 points in 16 minutes.

“I’m very thankful for it, and I’m not taking it for granted,” LiAngelo told the Charlotte Observer last week. “I’m just trying to produce for them and go my hardest for the team.”

Even the new coaching staff notes that while he’s different from his brother, the talent clearly runs in the family.

“I give the kid a lot of credit being here,” Hornets Summer League coach Dutch Gaitley said. “He doesn’t have to be here. He’s fighting to try to get a roster spot. Trying to make a team. He’s a great kid, quiet. A little bit different than Melo. Melo is a little bit more personality and everything. But if you get to know Gelo, he’s just quiet, and I’m very happy to have him be a part of our team.”

Of course, LaVar Ball never misses a chance to silence the haters, as he sat courtside wearing a hat that read “I Told You So!”

Twitter was just as excited as the proud father and didn’t hesitate to shower him with praise. Check out some of the best reactions below.

