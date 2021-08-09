It looks like C-Murder is adding Ben Crump to his legal team! The Lousiana rapper recently spoke out about his hunger strike due to the cruel and unjust prison conditions dealing with COVID-19. In his attempt to get free, he’s adding civil rights attorney Ben Crump as his new legal team.
Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out against LGBTQIA in hip-hop. “It is about time,” she said. “Representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human.”
Da Brat also talks about Taraji P. Henson’s role in Acrimony. Hear all these stories and more in The Hot Spot.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue
Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue
1.
1 of 15
When Hottie boot camp pays off 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Time to get back to it 👏🏽 WE THEE FIRST RAPPER ON THE COVER OF SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIM HOTTIES 😛😛😛 pic.twitter.com/67O0i7KMEM— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) July 19, 2021
2.
2 of 15
3.
3 of 15
4.
4 of 15
5.
5 of 15
6.
6 of 15
7.
7 of 15
I need a @theestallion and @Tinashe collab. pic.twitter.com/HHToeU6Kt4— Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) July 19, 2021
8.
July 19, 20218 of 15
9.
July 19, 20219 of 15
10.
July 19, 202110 of 15
11.
July 19, 202111 of 15
12.
July 19, 202112 of 15
13.
July 19, 202113 of 15
14.
July 19, 202114 of 15
15.
July 19, 202115 of 15
Hot Spot: C-Murder Lawyers Up With Ben Crump In Attempt To Get Free [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com