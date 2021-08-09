News
HomeNewsObituaries

Chucky Thompson, Famed R&B Producer Of Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life,’ Passes Away

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
"Jazz in the Diamond District" Washington DC Premiere After Party

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

Chucky Thompson, one of the influential hip-hop producers of the ’90s who scored hits with Faith Evans, Mary J. Blige and more, has died.

Thompson, a Washington D.C. native, was one of the chief architects behind Blige’s 1994 album My Life and was the focus of a recent Amazon documentary centered around the creation of the album. In all, Thompson produced hit records such as The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa,” Nas’ “One Mic,” Shyne and Barrington Levy’s “Bonnie & Shyne,” and Raheem DeVaughn’s “Woman.” As a member of Diddy’s Hitmen production team for Bad Boy Records, Thompson helped produced classic songs such as Craig Mack’s “Flava In Ya Ear” remix and The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Dead Wrong,” among others.

Young Guru, JAY-Z’s chief engineer, shared a tribute to Thompson on Instagram Monday (August 9).

“There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain,” Guru wrote alongside a photo of him and Thompson. “I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around.”

“You treated my like family from day one,” he continued. “You made a point to the labels that I had to fly to New York with you on ever session. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt, and I will forever be your little brother. This one hurts so bad I can even explain it. RIP @chucklife365 there will never be another you!!!!”

The Radio One family would like to extend condolences to Thompson’s family and friends during this difficult time.

This is a developing story.

Chucky Thompson, Famed R&B Producer Of Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life,’ Passes Away  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

H.E.R., Erykah Badu Among Guests At Former President Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash

 21 hours ago
08.09.21

Kanye West ‘Donda’ Album Has New Release Date, Again

 22 hours ago
08.09.21

Erykah Badu Posts Video Of Obama Dancing At His 60th Birthday Party In Martha’s Vineyard

 1 day ago
08.09.21
15 items

Team USA Men’s Basketball Captures 16th Gold Medal After Besting France At Tokyo Olympics

 2 days ago
08.09.21
10 items

Black Gold: Allyson Felix Becomes The Most Decorated American Track Olympian Ever

 2 days ago
08.09.21

LeVar Burton Graciously Thanks Fans After Jeopardy Locks In New Host

 3 days ago
08.08.21

CNN Fires Three Employees For Not Being Vaccinated

 3 days ago
08.08.21

NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree Receives U.S. Senate’s Full Support For Congressional Gold Medal

 3 days ago
08.08.21

Megan Thee Stallion Sounds Off Against Homophobia In Hip-Hop Says ‘Representation Is Important’

 3 days ago
08.08.21

Comedian Tony Baker Breaks Silence About His Son’s Death In Car Crash: ‘I FEEL The Love’

 3 days ago
08.08.21
Photos
Close