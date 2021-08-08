Five Times Meagan Good Gave Us Major Hair Envy

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Today (August 8) is Meagan Good‘s 40th birthday and we can’t help but celebrate the timeless beauty queen on her special day! The gorgeous superstar has always been our style goals, but as an accomplished actress, director, producer, author, wife, she’s becoming our life goals, too.

From the first moment she graced our television screens almost 30 years ago to being the cover girl on our “Power” issue this past March and everything in between, Meagan has been a force to be reckoned with, allowing young Black girls to “see” themselves in the successful entertainer. With her effortless style, gorgeous face, extreme talent, faith-based inspiration, and countless times she was our hair inspiration, Meagan Good has been, is, and will always be that girl and it’s time we give her her flowers!

In honor of the beauty’s 40th today, let’s take a look at five times the film veteran gave us major hair envy!

1. Her wavy bob for an ESSENCE photo shoot.

Most recently, Meagan posed for a special edition of ESSENCE magazine in celebration of her 40th birthday. She wore her newly cut bob wavy and parted over to one side. Taking to IG, she shared an image from the shoot, simply thanking the magazine for featuring her. In an interview accompanying the photoshoot, Good told ESSENCE how excited she is to turn the milestone age. “It’s crazy how excited I am to turn 40,” she explained. “I don’t think I’ve been this excited to turn an age since I was probably like 16. I feel a season shift in a really big and life-changing way — excitement and anticipation of what God has next!”

2. Her tightly, curled short ‘do

In June, the utterly gorgeous actress traded in her blunt bob for this short, curly ‘do that was flirty, fun, and perfect for the summer! She looked effortlessly sexy in an oversized, t-shirt that she tied up to show off her killer abs. She rocked minimal makeup that day and still managed to slay.

3. Her leopard print headwrap from our March “Power” issue

When we say that Meagan can rock any style, we literally mean anything, like this leopard print head wrap and matching leopard ensemble she wore as the cover girl for our March “Power” issue.

The headwrap is part of Meagan’s “Good Girl Wraps” accessory brand, a company that was inspired by her need to keep her protective styles intact while she slept and worked out. “I talked to Dr. Carrie and I was like why don’t I create a particular hair wrap that’s not just for goddess locs but is also for all faux locs, braids, and twists. You can wear it if you have curly hair. It’s something that will protect your hair and would keep it from breaking,” she told us.

4. Every time she wore faux locs

Speaking of faux locs, we’re obsessed with Meagan every time she rocks them, like this style she wore back in March of this year. This time, she wore long, burgundy red goddess locs – a look she practically invented after falling in love with Ciara and Teyana Taylor’s faux locs hairstyle in 2015 and being inspired by Lisa Bonet’s curly, loose tendrils. Now, she and Dr. Carrie (the stylist who originally installed the look on Megan) are marketing their own goddess locs for consumers to purchase!

5. Her signature, silk press

Meagan’s long, jet black silk press is how many of us first fell in love with the actress, and she reminded us of that when she posted this throwback flick back of a younger her from the film, “Cookout” back in February. “sis was a beautifull [SIC] lady since day one,” one fan commented on the flick, and we couldn’t agree more!

Here’s to the next 40! Happy birthday Meagan Good!

