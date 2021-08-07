Beauty
HomeBeauty

Chloe Bailey Is Trending For Simply Being Gorgeous… Again!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

If there’s one thing that Chloe Bailey is going to do, it’s post gorgeous pictures and become the top trend on social media and today is no different as the songstress is the top topic on the Internet again!

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, the “Ungodly Hour” singer posted two utterly sexy images of herself rocking a skin-tight, strapless black mini dress that hugged her in all the right places. She wore her signature locs in a high, ponytail with dark makeup that accentuated her eyes and lips. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and black pumps. “girl on fire,” she captioned the images.

 

Of course, fans flooded Chloe’s IG comments almost immediately. “LORD HAVE MERCY,” wrote one fan while her Grownish co-star, Francia Raísa, simply called her an “ICON!!!!!”

The 23-year-old also posted the same set of images to her Twitter account and received even more love there.

“Girl I’m just trying to come up from air,” wrote one Twitter user.

While another called her the “most beautiful woman ever.”

 

And we couldn’t agree more!

But posting social media flicks and being fine isn’t the only thing the songstress has been up to lately. Last Thursday, she took to IG to cover Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings.” Rocking a bright red two-piece athleisure set with matching bright red lipstick, she absolutely sang her heart out and reminded us that she’s truly that girl.  “Pick up your feelings 😏❤️‍🔥,” she captioned the video which has received over 1 million views and counting.

 

“stunner ❤❤❤😍😍😍,” her sister and group member Halle Bailey commented. We absolutely love to see it!

Don’t miss… 

Chloe Bailey Obliterates The ‘Walk Challenge’

Chloe Bailey Just Smashed The #SilhoutteChallenge

Chloe Bailey Is Trending For Simply Being Gorgeous… Again!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

LeVar Burton Graciously Thanks Fans After Jeopardy Locks In New Host

 2 days ago
08.08.21

CNN Fires Three Employees For Not Being Vaccinated

 2 days ago
08.08.21

NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree Receives U.S. Senate’s Full Support For Congressional Gold Medal

 3 days ago
08.08.21

Megan Thee Stallion Sounds Off Against Homophobia In Hip-Hop Says ‘Representation Is Important’

 3 days ago
08.08.21

Comedian Tony Baker Breaks Silence About His Son’s Death In Car Crash: ‘I FEEL The Love’

 3 days ago
08.08.21

Mary J Blige Says She’s Single And ‘Doing The Most’ In The September Issue Of InStyle Magazine

 3 days ago
08.08.21

City Girls Up: Yung Miami Posts & Deletes Video of Herself Sitting On Diddy’s Lap Fueling Dating Rumors

 4 days ago
08.06.21

Ice-T & Coco Austin Catch Unnecessary Flak Over Breastfeeding 5-Year-Old Daughter

 4 days ago
08.06.21

Dr. Dre’s Estranged Daughter Says She’s Homeless Despite Dad’s $800 Million Fortune

 4 days ago
08.06.21

Scene Of The Crime: Fat Joe’s The LOX vs Dipset Recap Is The Only One You Need

 4 days ago
08.06.21
Photos
Close