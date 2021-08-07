Kevin Durant Talks His Sh*t After Leading Team USA To A 4th Consecutive Gold Medal

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It wasn’t as dominant as the previous USA Men’s Basketball runs, but they got the job done at the end of the day.

Things looked very spooky for the 2020-21 USA Men’s Basketball team at the start. Following surprising back-to-back losses to Nigeria and Australia in exhibition play and the loss to France ending a 25 game winning streak to begin their run in the Olympic competition, many believed this USA Men’s Basketball team would fall short of its goal to bring home a gold.

Following the shocking defeat to France, a players-only meeting was held, Durant recently revealed, adding, “and you know, when you have a team meeting, you kinda at the bottom.” The team was able to right the ship and find their stride getting back to the dominance we have grown accustomed to seeing from our USA Men’s Basketball teams and brought home the gold and at the same time get their revenge against an excellent France team led by NBA pros, Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier.

Kevin Durant joins Carmelo Anthony with the victory, making them the only players to have three Olympic gold medals in men’s basketball. Durant is also the only player on the very long list of U.S. men’s basketball players to average 20 PPG in a single Olympics.

Talk to him nice.

Following the victory, Durant wasted no time hopping on Instagram Live alongside his former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green to address “everybody who said we was gon’ take the L,” especially the haters in the press and those on social media who doubted Team USA following their losses. Green kept it all the way real, calling out Kendrick Perkins, pointing out he “talked a lot sh*” telling him to “act like he’s American.”

In the same IG live session Durant“Like, are you serious?” Durant begins in the video. “This skill is unmatched.”

You can’t argue with that. Durant upped his game, scoring 29 points leading Team USA to an 87-82 victory over France.

We can’t wait to see if Durant brings this momentum in the next season and leads the Brooklyn Nets to an NBA championship.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Kevin Durant Talks His Sh*t After Leading Team USA To A 4th Consecutive Gold Medal was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: