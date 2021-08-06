Megan Thee Stallion Sounds Off Against Homophobia In Hip-Hop Says ‘Representation Is Important’

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Despite being more accepting, Hip-Hop still has a homophobia problem.

That has been clear thanks to DaBaby’s homophobic Rolling Loud Miami moment and the knee-jerk reactions to Lil Nas X’s brilliant visual for his latest single, “Industry Baby.”

The Houston rapper spoke with People Magazine about what she feels is Hip-Hop’s reckoning with homophobia and feels it was a long time coming.

“It is about time,” Thee Stallion said. “Representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human.”

The “Big Ole Freak” crafter herself was the subject of some criticism when someone decided to dig up an old tweet from 2019 where she used a gay slur to address a hater.

“This lil f****t just pissed me off,” she wrote on Twitter, grant it she was in her late teens during the incident. Unlike DaBaby, who only “apologized” after getting booted off multiple festival lineups, the now 26-year-old rapper quickly addressed her past indiscretion stating that the old tweet does not reflect her thinking now.

“You going this far over a tweet from 2012 ? that obviously meant no harm coming from me in high school, you mfs are sick.”

“I grew up& learned how to not be insensitive. I don’t judge anyone I accept everyone as they are no matter their color or sexual preference.”

“I’ve already apologized for tweets that obviously do not represent my views now. I don’t do nothing but show love to everyone so just stop.”

Thee Stallion is correct. Hip-Hop needs to catch up with the world. You can read the entire interview where she also talks about her Rolling Loud Miami performance and more by heading here.

