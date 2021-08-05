Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

A New Battle Between Aaliyah’s Estate and Her Label Emerges Online

A cryptic announcement about the late singer's music compelled her estate to make a statement denying any release is approved.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Aaliyah In Performance

Source: David Corio / Getty

For fans of Aaliyah who have been eagerly awaiting news as to when her music will be available to the world to stream, a recent statement from her family might put a damper on their emotions.

Since her untimely passing in 2001, the music of Aaliyah Haughton has been kept from music streaming sites due to a contentious battle between her estate and her uncle and former manager Barry Hankerson. This past Wednesday (August 4th), a website emerged on the web with a cryptic message: “Aaliyah is coming.” As fans began to speculate online that this might mean that there was an agreement in place, that was quickly squashed with a statement posted to Instagram and Twitter by her estate.

The Estate of Aaliyah Haughton, represented by her brother Rashad Haughton, expressed their view of the website as an “unscrupulous endeavor.” It goes on to say that the attempt by Hankerson and his Blackground Records 2.0 label to release music from Aaliyah’s catalog is “without transparency or full accounting to the estate.”

The statement also expressed a desire by the estate to extend “forgiveness” to those behind that cryptic message in spite of the recent action, but it also emphasized that they will “defend ourselves and her legacy legally and justly.”

The release got the attention of many including Missy Elliott, who promptly retweeted it to her followers.

This situation is a setback from previous discussions the two sides were having around this time last year. At that point, there seemed to be promise that the estate was going to reach an agreement with the label to have the music released. It looks like that gap has widened again, and fans are going to have to dust themselves off and exercise more patience to hear Aaliyah’s music online.

A New Battle Between Aaliyah’s Estate and Her Label Emerges Online  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

City Girls Up: Yung Miami Posts & Deletes Video of Herself Sitting On Diddy’s Lap Fueling Dating Rumors

 18 hours ago
08.06.21

Ice-T & Coco Austin Catch Unnecessary Flak Over Breastfeeding 5-Year-Old Daughter

 19 hours ago
08.06.21

Dr. Dre’s Estranged Daughter Says She’s Homeless Despite Dad’s $800 Million Fortune

 20 hours ago
08.06.21

Scene Of The Crime: Fat Joe’s The LOX vs Dipset Recap Is The Only One You Need

 21 hours ago
08.06.21

Daughter Of Dr. Dre Says She’s Homeless, Claims Dad Refuses To Help

 22 hours ago
08.06.21

A New Battle Between Aaliyah’s Estate and Her Label Emerges Online

 22 hours ago
08.06.21

Prayers: Comedian Tony Baker’s 21-Year-Old Son Passes Away

 1 day ago
08.05.21

Rihanna Is Officially A Billionaire According To Forbes

 1 day ago
08.05.21

#BlackTwitter Agrees Sheek Louch Is Still Fine AF

 2 days ago
08.05.21

Penniless Piper: R. Kelly Says He’s Broke Weeks Before Trial Starts

 2 days ago
08.05.21
Photos
Close