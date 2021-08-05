Daughter Of Dr. Dre Says She’s Homeless, Claims Dad Refuses To Help

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

One of Dr. Dre‘s daughters has made an explosive claim that the legendary producer has essentially been absent as a father in a dire time of need. LaTanya Young says she’s been working as a food delivery driver and living out a rental vehicle and says her famous dad won’t offer financial assistance.

In an exclusive piece from the tabloid Daily Mail, Ms. Young, 38, told the outlet that she’s been working for DoorDash and Uber Eats to stay financially afloat while supporting her four children. Young did say that while some friends or family have allowed her to stay with them periodically, she’s largely on her own. Ms. Young is the mother of two teenagers, an elementary school-aged child, and a toddler. Her eight-year-old is named after their famous grandpa.

“My kids are staying with friends, they are not living in the car, it’s just me,” Young clarified to the Daily Mail. She added, “I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now. I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while.”

Young says she’s fearful of losing the rental SUV as it runs her about $2,300 for three weeks and she’s currently only paid for one week thus far. Young, a former resident of Nevada, moved to California in June in hopes of finding better work. She also stated that the only way she’s able to contact her dad is through his legal team but hasn’t spoken with him for months.

“I’m homeless and I’ve been reaching out to my dad for help. His lawyer has said that my dad doesn’t want to help me because I’ve spoken about him in the press,” Young shared. “I feel like I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t. I’m just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids. My kids are old enough to know who he is. They are in shock that he doesn’t want anything to do with them.”

Young says her father has helped her in times past and even gave her an allowance but claims that help ended back in January of 2020. Dr. Dre is worth around $800 million, prompting many outside observers to wonder aloud why he hasn’t stepped in to help his daughter, much less his grandchildren.

It doesn’t appear as if Dr. Dre has issued a formal response to Young’s claims.

