Megan Thee Stallion’s Natural Hair Takes This Sexy #MyCalvins Ad to The Next Level

Megan Thee Stallion Performance At E11EVEN Miami

Megan Thee Stallion is looking good in her Calvins! The H-Town hottie, who continues to prosper despite her haters, rocks her natural hair in her latest #mycalvins ad for the fashion house.

Megan made her Calvin Klein debut in March, when she appeared in an ad for the legacy brand’s Spring 2021 collection shot by Mario Sorrenti.

In an interview with Vogue, Megan revealed she’s loved Calvin Klein and often dreamed about becoming a CK model one day. “In high school, I would definitely wear my pants a little low sometimes so that people could see my Calvin Klein underwear,” she said.

What makes this ad extra special is Megan’s beautiful kinks that give her sultry poses movement and a natural beauty. The images feel extra real because we like to imagine ourselves down to our undies in our most comfortable form, sans the wig.

Megan’s been sharing her natural hair journey with fans as the Global Ambassador for Mielle Organics. She recently cosigned their “Oats & Honey” collection, saying “it’s everything.”

“With these new products I can really take care of my scalp through all my wig changes!,” she captioned the video on Instagram. Clearly whatever she’s doing to her hair is working because her curls are the star of her #mycalvins ad.

Megan’s artistry isn’t just limited to music, she’s ventured into the beauty and fashion world with her Revlon deal and collaboration with brands like FashionNova. She recently joined forces with StockX to release a limited edition “Hot Girl Sunset Collection” that sold out in record time.

We love to se it!

