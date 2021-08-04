WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Booster shots are rolling out in other countries in like Germany, Britain, and Isreal but the U.S. is forced to control the rising cases. Coronavirus cases are rising across the country and amongst children. New York is forcing its citizens to show their vaccine cards when entering restaurants, bars, other venues. In sad news, two more officers that responded to the Capitol Riots on January 6 have died by suicide. That brings the total to four. Hear more news in the Front Page News below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Front Page News: Two More Officers Who Responded To Capitol Riots Have Committed Suicide [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com