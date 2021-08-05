Entertainment Buzz
Rihanna Named Richest Female Musician

Welcome the latest member of the ‘Three Comma Club’…

Pop star Rihanna is now the richest female musician in the world. Forbes estimates she’s worth one-point-seven billion dollars. The “Umbrella” singer has done eight studio albums and seven concert tours, but that’s not where all her money comes from. She launched a lingerie brand in 2018 after the success of her makeup line the year before. Both have the name Fenty, which is her real last name. The 33-year-old goes by her given middle name.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/04/business/rihanna-billionaire-forbes/index.html

