Grandmaster Flash Says He Heard Dr. Dre’s New Album And It Will Change The Game

Flash needs more people; respectfully.

Even though he is a music icon Dr. Dre doesn’t have the best track record with delivering new music. Apparently Grandmaster Flash has heard his new album and according to him it will change the game.

 

As spotted on HipHopDX the legendary DJ was out and about last week. During his rounds in Los Angeles last week the founding member of N.W.A. invited him to pull up to his estate. Naturally anyone who receives that type of invite is most likely expecting to hear some unreleased music. Luckily the Bronx, New York native got just that and received an early listen to a forthcoming Dr. Dre project.

That day he posted a photo to Instagram detailing the special moment. “Here in LA doing the Disco Oasis with Nile Rogers tonite, I get a call from one of my heroes he invites me to the CRIB he takes me down to the STUDIO he played me a project that will change the game!!” he wrote. “Totally incredible, we top off the day for 2hrs talkin about Music, Family Health and Life thanks for the Invite Dr Dre”.

While Dre did release Compton: A Soundtrack By Dr. Dre back in 2015 his shelfed Detox album still seems to be his achilles heel. Interestingly enough Aftermath produce Dem Jointz posted a photo back in January with Dre, D.O.C, and other contributors in the studio. The caption read “And We Back!! #Detox21”.

Andre has yet to comment on Grandmaster Flash’s announcement nor confirmed he has new material slated for this year.

