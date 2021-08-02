GOP Candidate Copies Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ‘I Love Puppies’ Ad

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Imitation is usually considered the greatest form of flattery. But when imitation trends toward co-opting, it can come across as stealing another’s ideas.

Virginia-based political strategist Atima Omara noticed a striking similarity between Republican Glenn Youngkin’s recent ad entitled “Focused” and an ad from Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock.

Warnock’s puppy ad was a clever attempt to cut through some of the noise coming from former Sen. Kelly Loeffler and her supporters. It’s kind of hard to paint someone as an “evil radical liberal” when they have such a cute puppy in tow.

The Warnock ad was also a viral sensation ahead of the Senate runoff election, with millions of views. Trevor Southerland responded to Omara with the OG puppy commercial from former Maryland Lt. Gov. Michael Steele.

While Steele’s video also references liking puppies, Omara said Youngkin’s video borrowed directly from the Warnock version. The racial dynamics in Warnock’s race required a careful approach to connect with voters and neutralize against attacks meant to paint the reverend as a scary Black man.

It’s more likely Youngkin’s team ripped off the Warnock ad, thinking it’s a gimmick to distract voters from his questionable record. The imitation ad also comes after an ad released by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe‘s campaign, drawing a connection between the Republican candidate and Donald Trump’s election lies.

While he has tried to distance himself from the former president, Youngkin is slated to appear at an “election integrity” event that coincides with the anniversary of the Voting Rights Act. In February, he also launched a so-called “election integrity” task force.

Prior to winning the Republican primary, Youngkin wouldn’t acknowledge President Joe Biden as winning the 2020 election.

On its face, election integrity sounds like a positive effort to support. But Republicans have used that phrase as a cover for activities that target voting rights under the guise of preventing virtually non-existent voter fraud.

There is no evidence of issues with Virginia’s system of election administration that justify valid integrity concerns. In the past two years, Virginia has been at the forefront of expanding voting rights, legalizing marijuana, and advancing criminal justice reforms, including abolishing the death penalty.

Locked in a tight race for governor with McAuliffe, Youngkin and Republicans are trying to undo Virginia’s Democratic trifecta. Polls show McAuliffe with a slim lead ahead of the November election.

SEE ALSO:

Virginia Governor Who Once Wore Blackface Endorses Former Governor Terry McAuliffe To Replace Him

Rep. Jim Clyburn Wants Voting Rights Protected. Filibuster Be Damned.

A Journey Of L's: Second Law License Suspended For Rudy Giuliani Spreading Trump's 'Big Lie' 8 photos Launch gallery A Journey Of L's: Second Law License Suspended For Rudy Giuliani Spreading Trump's 'Big Lie' 1. The D.C. Court of Appeals suspends Giuliani's law license in Washington Source:Getty 1 of 8 2. June 2021 - New York State Suspends Giuliani's Law License Source:Getty 2 of 8 3. April 2021 - Feds Execute Search Warrant Source:Getty 3 of 8 4. Jan. 2021 - Inciting The Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Source:Getty 4 of 8 5. Jan. 2021- Sued By Dominion Voting Systems Source:Getty 5 of 8 6. Dec. 2020 - Erratic Michigan House Oversight Committee Meeting Source:Getty 6 of 8 7. Nov. 2020 - RNC Presser With Hair Dye Source:Getty 7 of 8 8. Oct. 2020 - Appearance in Borat Film Source:Getty 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading A Journey Of L’s: Second Law License Suspended For Rudy Giuliani Spreading Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ A Journey Of L's: Second Law License Suspended For Rudy Giuliani Spreading Trump's 'Big Lie' UPDATED: 10:00 a.m. ET, July 8, 2021 Originally published April 28 The consequences of showing blind loyalty to former President Donald Trump continue to reveal themselves in the most amazing of ways for Rudy Giuliani. The latest indication that the proverbial chickens have come home to roost for the former New York City mayor-turned Trump lawyer defending "the big lie" is the suspension of his law license in Washington, D.C. The ruling by the D.C. Court of Appeals came one day shy of two weeks since the New York State Supreme Court announced its decision to "immediately" suspend Giuliani's law license in New York. https://twitter.com/ZoeTillman/status/1412868059698696195?s=20 In a 33-page ruling, the New York State Supreme Court last month said Giuliani -- a former Associate Attorney General in the Reagan administration and former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York -- made "demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020." They were Giuliani's latest Ls in a journey of losses he embarked upon since well before he attached himself to Trump's sinking ship of a campaign. Previously, in April, federal investigators executed search warrants at the New York City home and office of Trump's personal lawyer in connection to an ongoing probe into Giuliani's involvement in Ukraine. The search reportedly took place around 6 a.m. where federal agents seized his electronic devices. While Giuliani, 77, has not released a statement (history tells us he will do so) his lawyer Robert J. Costello told The New York Times he felt the search went far beyond because his client had agreed to speak with prosecutors regarding the probe. His only restrictions were questions regarding his client privileged conversations with Trump. “What they did today was legal thuggery,” Mr. Costello said. “Why would you do this to anyone, let alone someone who was the associate attorney general, United States attorney, the mayor of New York City and the personal lawyer to the 45th president of the United States.” [caption id="attachment_4167315" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani makes an appearance in support of fellow Republican Curtis Sliwa who is running for NYC mayor on June 21, 2021, in New York City. | Source: Spencer Platt / Getty[/caption] For two years investigators inquired into whether Giuliani had any illegal dealings lobbying Ukraine officials in 2019 for information regarding Trump's adversaries including President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The feds are also looking into whether Giuliani attempted to undermine the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch. Prosecutors eventually charged his Ukrainian associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, in 2019 and a trial is scheduled to begin in October. With new administration officials seated at the Department of Justice, his placement of protection ceased to exist. Yet and still Wednesday's search adds to a tallying roll of Giuliani's public fall from grace, much of which was apparent to Black communities who were privy to his inner workings after five decades of languishing in the political spotlight. At the height of his praise, he was heralded for helping to take down New York City's mafia bosses in the 80's and then successfully won his bid for mayor in the 1990's. After the September 11 attacks Giuliani was considered "America's Mayor," only to morph into an obstructer of democracy as one of the main lie spreaders around Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election. From spreading racist conspiracy theories to upholding harmful policies like stop-and-frisk in New York City, Giuliani will belong to a different hall of history unless revisionist histories save him from his imminent downfall.

GOP Candidate Copies Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ‘I Love Puppies’ Ad was originally published on newsone.com