Sports
HomeSportsBasketball

NBA Honored Late Kentucky Wildcats Star Terrence Clarke During The Draft

Clarke was tragically killed in an automobile accident earlier this year.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 NBA Draft

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Terrence Clarke was projected to be one of the rising young selections of the 2021 NBA Draft but unfortunately,y he was tragically killed in an automobile accident earlier this year. During the 2021 NBA Draft, Clarke was made an honorary draft selection in one of the most emotional moments we’ve seen in sports all year.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made Clarke, a member of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball program, an honorary draftee between the 14th and 15th picks of the draft. Clarke’s mother and his two siblings were in attendance during the selection. Osmine Clarke, with tears streaming down her face, embraced Silver after he made the selection and gave glowing words in honor of Clarke.

ESPN spoke with Ms. Clarke after the selection was made, and again, more of that raw and unfiltered emotion poured through. Ms. Clarke explained that her son had designs of going into the league and his mother’s encouragement put the battery in his back.

“It’s all he talked about, just going to the draft, like, ‘Mommy, am I ready for this? This is big.’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, Terrence, you wouldn’t be in this position if you didn’t, if people didn’t think you were this good,” Ms. Clarke said to the sports network.

Kentucky Basketball showed appreciation for the special moment via social media, including Wildcats coach John Calipari and the Boston Celtics among others.

That was a classy move from the NBA to salute Terrence Clarke in grand fashion.

Photo Getty

NBA Honored Late Kentucky Wildcats Star Terrence Clarke During The Draft  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest
11 items

Scamuel L. Jackson aka Shaun King Owns Lakefront Crib New Jersey, Twitter Slanders Talcum X For Practice

 1 day ago
08.01.21

Prayer Request: Kelly Price Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

 2 days ago
08.01.21
15 items

White Fragility Delegate Bill Maher Complained About Cancel Culture & “Woke” Nature Of The Olympics

 2 days ago
08.01.21

New ‘Hawkeye’ Series Coming To Disney+

 2 days ago
08.01.21

Queens Get The Money: Nas Announces New Album ‘King’s Disease II’

 2 days ago
08.01.21

Two Sneakerbot Users Landed 200 Pairs of The Air Jordan 1 Travis Scott x Fragments

 2 days ago
08.01.21

Ice Cube On ‘Donda’ Delay, BIG3 Growth +More! [EXCLUSIVE]

 3 days ago
08.01.21

Marjorie Harvey’s New Louis Vuitton Purse Costs The Equivalent To A Tesla

 3 days ago
08.01.21
10 items

Russell Westbrook Is Going Home, Joins LeBron James & The Los Angeles Lakers In 3-Player Deal, NBA Twitter Reacts

 3 days ago
08.01.21
10 items

Revisit The Best Laurence Fishburne Scenes On His 60th Birthday

 3 days ago
08.01.21
Photos
Close