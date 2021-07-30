Two Sneakerbot Users Landed 200 Pairs of The Air Jordan 1 Travis Scott x Fragments

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Once again sneaker bots ruined another highly anticipated sneaker drop and not only did they eat up hundreds of pairs, but said pair went to two men who boasted about their success on social media.

After hours of sneakerheads waiting for the Travis Scott website to open the raffle to his Air Jordan 1 High OG Cactus Jack x Fragment kicks, the raffle went live on this past Wednesday (July 28) and everyone entered their emails hoping for a chance to land a pair of the coveted sneakers. Though it stated that multiple entries would be disqualified, two users were able to enter 50,000 email entries using sneaker bots and ended up landing 200 wins as a result.

We. Never. Had. A. Chance.

While we’re sure more heads out there used the same method to take home rigged W’s, two users couldn’t help but brag about their ill gotten gains and took to social media to show just how sneaker bots are ruining sneaker drops in 2021. Showing a massive 25,000 email entries using the automated bot software Linear AIO, the sneaker botter was able to take home a nice haul of Travis Scott 1’s.

Keep in mind that the 1’s are reselling for $2000-$3000, so if these dudes sell half their inventory now, they’re set for a hot minute.

Another user was able to enter 35,000 emails which also resulted in another massive jux of Travis Scott’s

The botting of Travis Scott’s website might be the reason that Nike ever dropped the highly coveted sneakers on the SNKRS app knowing that fools like this are lurking and waiting to rob everyone of their chance to hit manually. Ultimately it seems like regular folk like us will never be able to hit on hype releases again. How this can be fixed is beyond us what with bots, backdooring, and limited as hell quantities.

Word has it that only 50,000 pairs of the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1’s were made meanwhile the Air Jordan 7 “Flint”’s are restocking every other day on every sneaker website that’s online as if the people keep asking for them. SMH.

Why does Nike do us like this? Who knows but until these corporations figure out how to combat botting, we’ll never get our hands on grails for retail again.

