STREAMED: Isaiah Rashad Drops “The House is Burning,” Silk Sonic (Finally!) Return With New Song “Skate,” & More

Isaiah Rashad — The House is Burning

It’s been five years since Isaiah Rashad released The Sun’s Tirade and seven years since Cilvia Demo. Now, Isaiah Rashad is dropping his newest album, The House is Burning.

The long-awaited LP features guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, 6LACK, Jay Rock, and Smino. It also includes spots from Duke Deuce, Amindi, Jay Worthy, Iamdoechii, and Kal Banx. Producers on the project include Kenny Beats, Hollywood Cole, J.LBS, and Pete (Scum) Nebula.

Zay has compared the album to films like The Hateful Eight and Blade Runner. “The House Is Burning is like a passion project that I think a lot of people will like and other people just won’t get it,” he told GQ. “You have to like movies, you have to like character development, you have to like that the third or fourth character you’re introduced to is the most important one. You have to like those types of small nuances or details.”

Carrying that theme along, Zay went on to say that he treated this album like the director of a film. “On the album, I put a lot of people whose music I like on specific songs that were more catered to them than to me,” he added. “I think that’s somewhat like being a director and treating myself, the rapper, as more of a character. At the end of the day, I’m more of a producer and director than anything else, I just happen to write the scripts too.”

Stream The House is Burning below.

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) — “Skate”

Silk Sonic — the superstar duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — is back. After wowing fans with “Leave the Door Open,” the twosome rolls back into the scene with a brand new cut, “Skate.”

“In a room full of dimes, you would be one hundred dollars,” Anderson sings off rip. “Do a little spin, do it again, looks like you’re playing for the win / I’m trying to roll, I’m trying to ride / I’m trying to float, I’m trying to glide.” Bruno adds: “Skate to me, baby, slide your way on over / Skate to be, baby, I wanna get to know ya.”

Directed by Bruno Mars and Florent Dechard, the song’s music video features a live performance and choreography. Much like “Leave the Door Open’s” visual, this is a trip down memory lane with fanciful vintage scenes. This time around, the clip also includes plenty of sunshine and skating.

“Skate” is expected to appear on a highly anticipated Silk Sonic album. Bruno and Anderson originally teamed up as this duo on the aforementioned “Leave the Door Open,” which became a smash upon release. Watch the visual and listen to “Skate” below.

Logic — Bobby Tarantino III

Shortly after his self-imposed retirement, Logic returns with a brand new offering. This time around, the Ratt Pack MC releases the third installment of his Bobby Tarantino series.

The 12-song offering only features Cynthia Erivo while Logic and 6ix handle a bulk of the production with additional help behind the boards from Keanu Beats, MTK, and Fabio Aguilar, among others.

Logic explains the sounds of the new album on “Theme for the People.” “Lеt me break down what I’m doing here,” he raps. “I get introspective on a record with a message, deep in the lyrics / But after a while, that shit get depressing and they don’t want to hear it / They just wanna turn up so that’s when I come back on that Bobby Tarantino / countin’ money, sippin’ vino shit / It’s how we stay relevant to the young.

Bobby seemed to announce that the album would be his final release on Def Jam. “BT3 was fun but they don’t even know we going independent,” he said in a text message to 6ix that he shared on Instagram Stories.

Listen to Bobby Tarantino III below.

Dave East & Harry Fraud — HOFFA

A year following his Karma 3 LP, and two years after Survival, Dave East teams up with Harry Fraud for his newest project, HOFFA.

This time around, Dave brings a few familiar friends along. Jim Jones, G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, and Curren$y are among the LP’s guests.

East explained the album’s title in an interview with DJ First Class. “I’m a big fan of the mob shit, the history of it,” he explained. “Then, my actual grandfather, my mother’s father, ran the union in Louisiana when Hoffa was the God of the union…

“I didn’t know,” he continued. “My grandfather knew Jimmy Hoffa. But it was some union shit — not to say my grandfather was down with the mob — he knew him on some business [tip]. The history of that always intrigued me.”

Listen to HOFFA below.

Eladio Carrion feat. Bobby Shmurda, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin — “TATA (Remix)”

Bobby Shmurda is making noise. After performing at Rolling Loud, the New York rhymer joins worldwide superstars Daddy Yankee and J Balvin on the remix to Eladio Carrion’s “TATA.”

Produced Hide Miyabi, Relative, and Andre The Giant, “TATA” is a global drill-inspired anthem. “Me and my choppas, just came home off of lock up,” Shmurda raps on the track. “I go to sleep with the nina / I go to sleep with these divas.”

“Why you so thirsty?” Eladio asks his haters on the track. “You need some water.” Balvin boasts abut Off-White sandals and making history and later, Yankee confirms he has “shooters ready” and boasts about going from a million to a billion.

Eladio shared the song with a Spanish message to fans, roughly translated to say: “Only God knows how much I manifested this. I see it but I still don’t believe it. God is definitely with me. Thank you, J Balvin. Thank you, Bobby Shmurda. Thank you, Daddy Yankee.”

Watch the video for “TATA” below.

