Beauty
HomeBeauty

Wiz Khalifa Slept In A Bonnet For The First Time And This Was His Reaction

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Wiz Khalifa - 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Special Screening

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

Wiz Khalifa just jumped in on the bonnet conversation in a way we didn’t see coming. While celebrities like Mo’Nique and Tiffany Haddish declare war on bonnets in public, the rapper is discovering the joys of the protective headwear. Khalifa wore a bonnet to protect his locks overnight and his life has been changed. The cannabis enthusiast was so excited, he posted a picture of him rocking the beloved hair accessory on Twitter.

I slept wit a bonnet on last night to keep my locs out my face and these things are amazing. I never used one for obvious reasons but i see why chiccs dig em so much,” he wrote.

 

Fellow members of bonnet gang shared their enthusiasm by tweeting photos of themselves rocking their bonnets. “Bonnets for the win,” one user wrote. “Bonnets been a wave, gotta get over them gender limits,” wrote another.

Bonnets have been in the headlines as of late thanks to the social media debate if they should be worn in public places like the airport or grocery store. Mo’nique boldly questioned when “young sistas” who wear bonnets in the aforementioned places lost respect for themselves. In our own interview with Tiffany Haddish, she agreed with Mo’Nique’s comments and also stated her opinion,

I ain’t going to lie to you, I run out in the streets in my bonnet sometimes just to run to the store real quick but we got to have some dignity in ourselves. When you dress a certain way, it tells people how you feel about yourself.

Toya Johnson flipped the entire bonnet conversation on its head (pun intended) when she fabulously rocked a bonnet from her Before Bed Headz collection in a luxury editorial shot outside Neiman & Marcus.

It’s safe to say, bonnets are here to slay.

RELATED STORIES:

Mo’Nique Questions When ‘Young Sistas’ Lost Their Pride Wearing Bonnets & Slippers In Public

Toya Johnson Takes The Bonnet Debate To The Next Level By Rocking Her Silk Bonnet In Public

 

Wiz Khalifa Slept In A Bonnet For The First Time And This Was His Reaction  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest
11 items

Scamuel L. Jackson aka Shaun King Owns Lakefront Crib New Jersey, Twitter Slanders Talcum X For Practice

 1 day ago
08.01.21

Prayer Request: Kelly Price Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

 2 days ago
08.01.21
15 items

White Fragility Delegate Bill Maher Complained About Cancel Culture & “Woke” Nature Of The Olympics

 2 days ago
08.01.21

New ‘Hawkeye’ Series Coming To Disney+

 2 days ago
08.01.21

Queens Get The Money: Nas Announces New Album ‘King’s Disease II’

 2 days ago
08.01.21

Two Sneakerbot Users Landed 200 Pairs of The Air Jordan 1 Travis Scott x Fragments

 2 days ago
08.01.21

Ice Cube On ‘Donda’ Delay, BIG3 Growth +More! [EXCLUSIVE]

 3 days ago
08.01.21

Marjorie Harvey’s New Louis Vuitton Purse Costs The Equivalent To A Tesla

 3 days ago
08.01.21
10 items

Russell Westbrook Is Going Home, Joins LeBron James & The Los Angeles Lakers In 3-Player Deal, NBA Twitter Reacts

 3 days ago
08.01.21
10 items

Revisit The Best Laurence Fishburne Scenes On His 60th Birthday

 3 days ago
08.01.21
Photos
Close