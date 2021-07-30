Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Ashanti Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs In A Teeny Tiny Blue Bikini

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Gorgeous, unproblematic, and toned. These are a few of the descriptors that come to mind when I think of Ashanti. The humble princess of R&B is flaunting her perfectly chiseled 40-year-old body on the gram, and I’m not mad at her!

The singer gave a sassy runway walk towards the camera clad in a bleach blonde bob, white oversized sunglasses, a blueish purple iridescent bikini with a matching printed coverup. Her caption read:

“Energy ✨✨✨💫 When u been in the gym 33 days and you’re eating fries tonight!!! 💃🏾💃🏾🤣

I have no doubt that Ashanti’s curvy shape and toned tummy is the result of an amazing diet and rigorous fitness regimen.  If you watch her stories, you’ll see she’s been dedicating lots of time and effort in the gym. She definitely takes her health and wellness routine seriously. We need details, sis!

Ashanti has lots to celebrate besides her 33-day gym run. The Long Island native, who is responsible for writing some chart-topping hits, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year. Ashanti will stand alongside amazing talents like Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, and Michael B. Jordan for the class of 2022 inductions. What an honor!

I personally love to watch Ashanti win. She’s been in the entertainment industry for so long and despite the ups and downs of her career, she remains humble. She deserves it all!

DON’T MISS…

Keyshia Cole And Ashanti Give New Meaning To The Phrase ‘Fashionably Late’

Ashanti Is Serving Lewks While On Vacation And We’re Like Yaaas!

The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Is Recognizing These 15 Black Celebrities For Their Class Of 2022 Inductions

Ashanti Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs In A Teeny Tiny Blue Bikini  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest
11 items

Scamuel L. Jackson aka Shaun King Owns Lakefront Crib New Jersey, Twitter Slanders Talcum X For Practice

 1 day ago
08.01.21

Prayer Request: Kelly Price Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

 2 days ago
08.01.21
15 items

White Fragility Delegate Bill Maher Complained About Cancel Culture & “Woke” Nature Of The Olympics

 2 days ago
08.01.21

New ‘Hawkeye’ Series Coming To Disney+

 2 days ago
08.01.21

Queens Get The Money: Nas Announces New Album ‘King’s Disease II’

 2 days ago
08.01.21

Two Sneakerbot Users Landed 200 Pairs of The Air Jordan 1 Travis Scott x Fragments

 2 days ago
08.01.21

Ice Cube On ‘Donda’ Delay, BIG3 Growth +More! [EXCLUSIVE]

 3 days ago
08.01.21

Marjorie Harvey’s New Louis Vuitton Purse Costs The Equivalent To A Tesla

 3 days ago
08.01.21
10 items

Russell Westbrook Is Going Home, Joins LeBron James & The Los Angeles Lakers In 3-Player Deal, NBA Twitter Reacts

 3 days ago
08.01.21
10 items

Revisit The Best Laurence Fishburne Scenes On His 60th Birthday

 3 days ago
08.01.21
Photos
Close