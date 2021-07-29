Celebrity News
Will Smith Inspires As Venus & Serena Williams’ Father In ‘King Richard’ Trailer

This looks hella good...

Will Smith may not be the box office golden boy he once was, but the iconic actor sure knows how to turn real-life stories into moving cinematic experiences. The Fresh Prince’s latest film, King Richard, seems like it’s bound to be just that.

Starring as the father of tennis legends, Venus and Serena Williams, King Richards centers around the process that Richard Williams took to ensure that his two daughters not only excelled at the sport of tennis, but means how he took them from Compton to the world stage step-by-step. Whether he found himself getting beat up on the tennis court in the hood during late night sessions or convincing uppity white folk to give his daughters a chance to prove themselves on the tennis court, Will Smith’s performance as Richard Williams seems like it has Oscar gold written all over it. We love him though so we might be a bit bias.

Needless to say all that grinding paid off in the end as both Venus and Serena Williams have become household names and endeared themselves to millions as they dominated the sport in ways done by very few.

Check out the trailer to King Richard below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters and HBO Max come November 19.

Will Smith Inspires As Venus & Serena Williams’ Father In ‘King Richard’ Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

