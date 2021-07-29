Lil Nas X Responds To DaBaby’s Homophobic Comments

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby’s rant at Rolling Loud Miami has got everyone feeling in a way; regardless of their sexuality. Lil Nas X has commented on the matter and clearly he had time.

DaBaby got himself in front of the line at the cancel culture review board when he talked reckless in between his set last week. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up” he said. Shortly after T.I. released a video co-signing the DaBaby’s message and naturally upset even more people.

This week Nas X seemingly responded to the foolery in signature fashion via his Twitter. “i’m starting to think you niggas gay too cuz yall stay on my d***. some of y’all not even mad that I’m gay, some of y’all mad that i’m gay and still succeeding.” he wrote.

Naturally, his tweet quickly went viral and other celebrities have chimed in. Amber Rose, who has a long history of empowering the LGBTQ+ community, threw her two cents in via her Instagram Story. “What in the homophobia??? Y’all are so mad that @lilnasx is fucking winning! To be this homophobic feels like they are battling something internally. This is not equality this is hatred. Period.” she wrote.

DaBaby has since apologized for his crude commentary saying “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset. what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. But the LGBT community … I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

