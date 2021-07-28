Usher’s Ex Tameka Raymond Has Her Own ‘Confessions’ In Here I Stand…

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

R&B singer Usher started dating his stylist, Tameka Foster back in 2005 right after dropping his Grammy Award winning album, ‘Confessions’. If you remember, the buzz was, who was this ‘Confessions’ album about, because Usher and TLC’s Chilli was R&B’s hottest couple at the time. Gossips were buzzin about whether or not Miss Tameka was the confession then those speculations really heated up when Usher ended up marrying her in 2007. Tameka Foster Raymond mothered Usher his first two children, Usher V and Naviyd, then by 2009 just before ‘There Goes My Baby’, there went Usher and Tameka’s marriage. However in 2021 Tameka Foster Raymond is doing a remix to ‘Here I Stand’ with a ne memoir that has just dropped.

A divorce is hard, however it is not the worse thing that can happen to you.

Tameka Raymond was given the unofficial, Head Cougar, title when she got with Usher because of his celebrity and the fact that he was 8 years younger than her (although we all know it’s a 10 year gap before you can become a cougar). In 2009 Tameka Raymond had a near-death experience, a cardiac arrest she had in São Paulo, Brazil that cased Tameka to be placed in a medically induced coma. Shortly after that is when Usher started Looking 4 Himself and left her. Then tragically after her divorce from Usher she lost her 12 year old son (from a previous relationship) in an accident in Georgia’s Lake Lanier.

Everything that glimmers isn’t glamorous or gold, however, everything we go through in life is by design, a chapter in our book that you can learn from and/or inspire , how does the old saying go, what doesn’t break you will make you stronger. The only thing about your story is, are you willing to share it to help someone be stronger? Tameka Raymond is, by sharing her story with her new memoir ‘Here I Stand… In a Beautiful State’

According to Tameka Raymond

“Here I stand after going through all the media crap, the divorce, the loss, the grief. It’s not all about crying. Readers are going to laugh. Even though there are chapters about death and divorce, this is not a depressing book.”

Take a look at the trailer video to ‘Here I Stand… In a Beautiful State’ by Tameka Foster Raymond below.

