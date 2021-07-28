Sports
Michael Jordan Trends After One Podcaster's Corny Simone Biles Joke [Details]

The Olympic Games-Tokyo 2020

Source: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

Simone Biles has been the talk of the country after she decided to step away from the Tokyo Olympics.

The most decorated gymnast in the world, Biles made a conscious choice to withdraw from this year’s games on Tuesday morning in an effort to protect her mental health. The United States took home the silver medal, while Russia took home the gold. Biles’ decision has, of course, been scrutinized by the masses — podcaster Matt Walsh even mocked her with this tweet: “Michael Jordan Leaves Game 7 Of The NBA Finals To Focus On Mental Health.”

2019 NBA All-Star Game

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

But, the gag is… Michael Jordan really did quit once. His first retirement came shortly after his dad died and just weeks before the ’93-’94 NBA season began. Walsh’s little jokey joke didn’t work for several reasons, which true fans of the sport (and Michael Jordan) continuously pointed out, but of course Walsh doubled down.

“Biles won a world championship with a broken bone in her foot. So if she thinks she isn’t right to compete then she’s the best judge of that,” one fan reminded the hater, hilariously adding “Certainly not some guy whose profession is being wrong on the internet.”

“How to say you don’t watch basketball without saying you don’t watch basketball,” another fan tweeted. Nothing but net!

After her team’s win, Biles hit Instagram with a positive message, saying: “I’m SO proud of these girls right here. You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I’ll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn’t. thanks for being there for me and having my back! forever love y’all.”

Got to love the young queen. Stay tuned, as we’re sure we’ll be hearing from the iconic athlete again shortly.

 

Michael Jordan Trends After One Podcaster's Corny Simone Biles Joke [Details]  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
