Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

The Ivy Park “Flex Park Collection” Outfit Jay-Z Rocked In The Hamptons Drops Today

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrities Attend Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks Game

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Some say the family that plays together slays together, and Jay-Z was in the Hamptons on Tuesday decked out in full garb from his wife Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration, “Flex Park.” Roc Nation executive Lenny Santiago a.k.a. Lenny S., caught a snapshot of Hov supporting his other half and posted the pic to his Instagram page.

Jigga looked relaxed as he leaned against a railing, with his hands in his pockets and a pair of circle-shaped sunglasses for the photo. The billionaire hip-hop entrepreneur rocked a matching set which consisted of an orange camp collar shirt and shorts. Both items sported Adidas’ iconic Three Stripes along the sides, and Hov topped off the look with a bucket hat that had “East Hampton, NY” stitched along the front.

The photo came two days before the official launch of the Flex Park capsule collection, available on July 22 via Adidas.com. Then, the line of swim clothes and beachwear will only appear in a few select retail locations around the world the following day.

Flex Park will contain shorts, one-pieces, bikinis, slides, and more. The clothes are priced from $45 to $75, and make sure to visit adidas.com/us/ivypark to sign up for more info.

On Tuesday, Beyoncé, adidas, and Ivy Park made a flash appearance in SoHo to set up a pop-up and celebrate the line’s release. Ivy Park posted photos of Queen Bey and fans having fun at the event to its IG, and you can scroll through them below.

The Ivy Park “Flex Park Collection” Outfit Jay-Z Rocked In The Hamptons Drops Today  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest
12 items
Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite On Ye’s New Album DONDA!- Twitter Reactions
 5 hours ago
07.23.21
Jadakiss & Styles P Make Fun Of Jim Jones’ Weatherman Skit [Video]
 14 hours ago
07.23.21
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals To Tyra Banks She Hid Her Dreams of Becoming A Rapper From Her Mom
 15 hours ago
07.23.21
Make It Make Sense: Fully Vaccinated “Blues Singer” Eric Clapton Threatens To Cancel Shows If Venues Require Vaccinations
 16 hours ago
07.23.21
Michaela Coel Will Be Joining The Cast Of Marvel’s Black Panther 2
 21 hours ago
07.23.21
10 items
Simone Biles Gets Her Own GOAT Emoji On Twitter, We’re All Testing It Out #SimoneBiles
 22 hours ago
07.23.21
Scarface Says Nas’ Original Lyrics For “In Between Us” Dissed Jay-Z [Video]
 1 day ago
07.22.21
Remy Ma Tapped To Host New VH1 Series ‘My True Crime Story’
 1 day ago
07.22.21
10 items
Maria Taylor Bolts From ESPN In Wake Of Rachel Nichols Scandal, Twitter Reacts
 2 days ago
07.22.21
11 items
Jalen Rose Roasts Kendrick Perkins About His “80s Pastor Suits” & Terrible Hot Takes, Twitter Was Here For It
 2 days ago
07.22.21
Photos
Close