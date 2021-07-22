Gary’s Tea: Naomi Osaka Claps Back At Megyn Kelly + Jeff Bezos Donates Millions To Van Jones After Space Flight

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Whenever Gary Hayes comes around with “the tea,” you already know it’s about to be nothing short of laughs and entertaining commentary from the crew.

Gary’s latest gossip news centers on Rasheeda Faust giving Tiny Harris one of the greatest birthday gifts ever, the viral social media spat between tennis icon Naomi Osaka and journalist Megyn Kelly plus Jeff Bezos giving out millions of dollars — hundreds of millions at that! — to Van Jones for him to use however.

We’re sure anybody would appreciate a shopping trip for their birthday, but Rasheeda went a step further and gifted her longtime friend Tiny with a $10,000 spree at her store in Atlanta. Then you’ve got the insanely rich Amazon head honcho Jeff Bezos, who was also feeling overly generous when he gave famed political commentator Van Jones $100 million to put towards, well, whatever he wants. While you can bet majority if not all of that money will in fact go to charity, we wouldn’t blame Van in the least bit if he slid a cool mill or five in his pocket for safe keeping.

Hear the latest celebrity gossip in “Gary’s Tea” below, including the heated war between Naomi and Megyn that stemmed from the latter lady simply not knowing how to mind her business:

