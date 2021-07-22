Justice For Ta’Neasha Chappell: Family Of Woman Who Died In Police Custody Hires Breonna Taylor Attorneys

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The family of a woman who recently died in police custody has retained the services of the attorneys who represented the family of Breonna Taylor.

It was the latest development in the questionable circumstances under which Ta’Neasha Chappell, a 23-year-old mother from Louisville, died Friday after spending more than a month in an Indiana jail.

Chappell, who was being held for charges from an alleged robbery and high-speed chase, was taken to a local hospital on Friday. But it was unclear how she died and her family is demanding answers.

Sam Aguiar, a Louisville-based attorney who was part of the legal team that helped secure Taylor’s family a record police settlement, announced Wednesday on Facebook that he, another Louisville lawyer Lonita Baker and civil rights attorney Ben Crump were all working on Chappell’s case.

“Our team has been given the privilege of seeking truth and justice for the family of Ta’Neasha Chappell,” Aguiar wrote. “More to come ASAP.”

Hours later, the lawyers issued a joint statement that compared Chappell’s death to Sandra Bland, the motorist who was found dead in a Texas jail following a violent arrest for a nonviolent moving violation in 2015. They described a situation that suggests malfeasance at worse and ineptitude at best with law enforcement in Jackson County, Indiana.

