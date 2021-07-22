Indianapolis couple faces $2.9M hospital bill

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Joel Rodriguez has not left his wife Gloria’s side for months. He believes her survival is a miracle.

Joel and Gloria flew to Mexico after his mother died with COVID-19. While on the trip, an accidental propane gas explosion on Feb. 5 burned Gloria and her sister, who died Feb. 17. Medical care and prayers are what the Indianapolis couple credits for saving Gloria.

He paid about $30,000 to fly his wife to Indianapolis. She had burns to 70% of her body.

“I was very scared. The first week was very scared,” Joel said. “I asked one of the doctors how do you see my wife. She said well, let’s wait. It’s survivable, but they were seeing her very sick.”

