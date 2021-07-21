Arts & Entertainment
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 25 “Girl’s Trip”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

This week, the ladies are talking Britney Spears’ social media outbursts and their thoughts on her conservatorship. Also, we’ll be undressing ‘Blackfishing’, what it means, and who the biggest offenders are. Plus, have you noticed a ton of engagement announcements recently? Maybe a proposal is coming soon for you or a friend.

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 25 “Girl’s Trip”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

