Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

The Unforgettable Life Lessons We Learned From Robin Williams’ Movies

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Robin Williams on the set of "The Crazy Ones," at 20th Century Fox Studios, November 14, 2013.

Source: Ricardo DeAratanha / Getty

Happy birthday, Robin Williams.

It’s been nearly seven years since we lost the beloved comedian, and today he would’ve turned 64 years old. In the time since his tragic death, we’ve all had a chance to reflect on the mark he left on Hollywood and the rest of the world. Quite simply, it’s apparent just how special he was.

While his movies played a big part in our childhood, they also taught us valuable lessons. Whether we realized it or not, Robin was just as good at teaching us all a thing or two about life as he was at making us laugh uncontrollably.

Keep scrolling to relive the important life lessons we learned from Robin Williams’ movies in clips from Jumanji, Dead Poet’s Society, Hook, Mrs. Doubtfire, Patch Adams, and more.

Embrace your inner weirdness.

Above all, laughter is the best medicine.

The less you give a fuck, the happier you’ll be.

You are who you are. Be proud of it.

How to trade insults with the best of them…

…And basically, kick ass.

The beauty in imperfections.

Finish what you start. Always.

How to politely reject that one creepy guy.

That the same advice for surviving a stampede can be applied to dealing with your past: Never look back.

Don’t underestimate the “cute” ones.

And never be afraid to stand up for what’s right.

Nobody is too good to get down and dirty.

And don’t forget to dance like no one is watching.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, YouTube

The Unforgettable Life Lessons We Learned From Robin Williams’ Movies  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Latest
Scarface Says Nas’ Original Lyrics For “In Between Us” Dissed Jay-Z [Video]
 5 hours ago
07.22.21
Remy Ma Tapped To Host New VH1 Series ‘My True Crime Story’
 12 hours ago
07.22.21
10 items
Maria Taylor Bolts From ESPN In Wake Of Rachel Nichols Scandal, Twitter Reacts
 21 hours ago
07.22.21
11 items
Jalen Rose Roasts Kendrick Perkins About His “80s Pastor Suits” & Terrible Hot Takes, Twitter Was Here For It
 22 hours ago
07.22.21
11 items
Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops 50 In Historic NBA Finals Close Out Game, Celebrates With 50-Piece Chicken Mini Order From Chick-Fil-A
 24 hours ago
07.22.21
Cardi B’s Birkin Collection Has Us A Tad Bit Envious
 1 day ago
07.22.21
15 items
Respect The Name: Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders Walks Out Of Press Conference After Reporter Used First Name
 1 day ago
07.22.21
6 items
6 Times Chloe Bailey Has Been Serving Curves For The Girls On Instagram
 2 days ago
07.21.21
10 items
Salty Mouth Breathers Piers Morgan & Megyn Kelly Tight Over Being Blocked By Naomi Osaka
 2 days ago
07.21.21
15 items
Bring On The D*ck Jokes: Jeff Bezos & Others Visit Space For 4 Minutes Via Historic Blue Origin Flight
 2 days ago
07.21.21
Photos
Close