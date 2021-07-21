News
HomeNewsSocial Media

Twitter Gives ‘Dislike’ Button a Tryout For Users to Test Out

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Twitter

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

One of most used social media companies is trying out a brand new feature that could potentially give users a chance to express their true feelings on a status or update.

Twitter is testing out a new ‘dislike’ feature as a button to give those with an option to simply not like anything that is unpopular, unappealing or uninteresting.

Those on Twitter should not worry as the ‘dislikes’ won’t be made public “or visible to the author, while Likes are,” says the company.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“We’re testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them,” Twitter said in a statement. “Your downvotes aren’t public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes.”

Not all devices will give users a chance to see the ‘dislike’ option as Twitter explains in a single tweet:

What are your thoughts on Twitter’s potential new ‘dislike’ option?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Kidd Nation

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Rich Paul Is Dating Adele, Twitter Launches Jokes From The Deep

13 photos Launch gallery

Rich Paul Is Dating Adele, Twitter Launches Jokes From The Deep

Continue reading Rich Paul Is Dating Adele, Twitter Launches Jokes From The Deep

Rich Paul Is Dating Adele, Twitter Launches Jokes From The Deep

[caption id="attachment_995816" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Christian Petersen / Getty[/caption] Rich Paul is an NBA super-agent, and good buddy to LeBron James, with a hell of a come-up story. But right now it’s all about him dating British singer Adele and the plethora of jokes and memes the revelation has spawned. https://twitter.com/cjzero/status/1416588539601592322 The new(ish) couple was spotted last night’s (July 17) epic game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals that saw the Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Phoenix Suns. “Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele,” said ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on his podcast after the game, per USA Today. “Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. … This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together. So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.” It’s also currently all over Black Twitter, which is delivering the jokes on all cylinders. https://twitter.com/iam_johnw2/status/1416756289083002880 King James was also at the game, and while wearing some iced-out necklaces, also managed to bring in his own Lobos 1707 tequila (Lobos Tequila, Reposado to be exact) into that building. But right now, it’s all about Rich Paul’s come up, and getting these jokes off. Peep some of the best below. https://twitter.com/VinoUncorked/status/1416627740665581572

Twitter Gives ‘Dislike’ Button a Tryout For Users to Test Out  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
Scarface Says Nas’ Original Lyrics For “In Between Us” Dissed Jay-Z [Video]
 5 hours ago
07.22.21
Remy Ma Tapped To Host New VH1 Series ‘My True Crime Story’
 12 hours ago
07.22.21
10 items
Maria Taylor Bolts From ESPN In Wake Of Rachel Nichols Scandal, Twitter Reacts
 21 hours ago
07.22.21
11 items
Jalen Rose Roasts Kendrick Perkins About His “80s Pastor Suits” & Terrible Hot Takes, Twitter Was Here For It
 22 hours ago
07.22.21
11 items
Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops 50 In Historic NBA Finals Close Out Game, Celebrates With 50-Piece Chicken Mini Order From Chick-Fil-A
 24 hours ago
07.22.21
Cardi B’s Birkin Collection Has Us A Tad Bit Envious
 1 day ago
07.22.21
15 items
Respect The Name: Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders Walks Out Of Press Conference After Reporter Used First Name
 1 day ago
07.22.21
6 items
6 Times Chloe Bailey Has Been Serving Curves For The Girls On Instagram
 2 days ago
07.21.21
10 items
Salty Mouth Breathers Piers Morgan & Megyn Kelly Tight Over Being Blocked By Naomi Osaka
 2 days ago
07.21.21
15 items
Bring On The D*ck Jokes: Jeff Bezos & Others Visit Space For 4 Minutes Via Historic Blue Origin Flight
 2 days ago
07.21.21
Photos
Close