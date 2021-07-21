Maria Taylor Leaving ESPN Following Diversity Controversy

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

“She’s gone.”

To nobody’s surprise, Maria Taylor is leaving ESPN. The reporter and host is departing the network after her contract expired and she wrapped up coverage of the NBA Finals. Taylor’s departure comes after a controversy involving Rachel Nichols, a now former colleague of hers at ESPN. Nichols was talking about Taylor, who is Black, getting more assignments because the network was “feeling pressure about [ its ] crappy longtime record on diversity.” Nichols is white and she went on to say, “Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”

more on the move here:

https://espnpressroom.com/us/press-releases/2021/07/statements-from-espn-and-maria-taylor/

