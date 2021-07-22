Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Drake & Lil Baby Among Music’s Top 10 Highest Earners of 2020

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage

Source: Emma McIntyre/BBMA2019 / Getty

Billboard released its list of the U.S. music acts that raked in the most money in 2020, and the top ten names consist of a range of genres, including pop, classic rock, and hip-hop. In fact, the report has more rappers and R&B singers on it than in years past. However, where some of the names landed on the list may be surprising, and no rapper broke the top five.

The Billboard‘s Money Makers list exclusively uses Billboard Boxscore statistics and U.S.-only MRC Data to determine which acts generate the most coin from their music, and country performers and rock bands usually lead the way. However, pandemic-related crowd restrictions also meant a large reduction in live performances and knocked many of them of this year’s count.

By contrast, hip-hop’s surge came largely from the genre’s success with the digital aspect of the business, particularly streaming. Some notable rap names that failed to crack the top ten include: Rod Wave (No. 25), Roddy Ricch (No. 24), Future (No. 22), DaBaby (No. 17), Lil Uzi Vert (No. 15), and Eminem (No. 14). R&B singer The Weeknd landed just outside the top ten, at No. 11 with $10.4M made from music in 2020.

Take a look at the following list of Billboard‘s top 10 Money Makers of 2020, and let us know if you’re surprised at who claimed the No.1 spot:

10. Lil Baby: $11.7 million

9. YoungBoy Never Broke Again: $11.9 million

8. The Beatles: $12.9 million

7. Queen: $13.2 million

6. Drake: $14.2 million

5. Billie Eilish: $14.7 million

4. Eagles: $16.3 million

3. Céline Dion: $17.5 million

2. Post Malone: $23.2 million

1. Taylor Swift: $23.8 million

Drake.

Twitter Reacts To Drake's New Haircut

16 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Drake's New Haircut

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Drake’s New Haircut

Twitter Reacts To Drake's New Haircut

Drake & Lil Baby Among Music’s Top 10 Highest Earners of 2020  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Latest
Scarface Says Nas’ Original Lyrics For “In Between Us” Dissed Jay-Z [Video]
 5 hours ago
07.22.21
Remy Ma Tapped To Host New VH1 Series ‘My True Crime Story’
 12 hours ago
07.22.21
10 items
Maria Taylor Bolts From ESPN In Wake Of Rachel Nichols Scandal, Twitter Reacts
 21 hours ago
07.22.21
11 items
Jalen Rose Roasts Kendrick Perkins About His “80s Pastor Suits” & Terrible Hot Takes, Twitter Was Here For It
 22 hours ago
07.22.21
11 items
Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops 50 In Historic NBA Finals Close Out Game, Celebrates With 50-Piece Chicken Mini Order From Chick-Fil-A
 24 hours ago
07.22.21
Cardi B’s Birkin Collection Has Us A Tad Bit Envious
 1 day ago
07.22.21
15 items
Respect The Name: Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders Walks Out Of Press Conference After Reporter Used First Name
 1 day ago
07.22.21
6 items
6 Times Chloe Bailey Has Been Serving Curves For The Girls On Instagram
 2 days ago
07.21.21
10 items
Salty Mouth Breathers Piers Morgan & Megyn Kelly Tight Over Being Blocked By Naomi Osaka
 2 days ago
07.21.21
15 items
Bring On The D*ck Jokes: Jeff Bezos & Others Visit Space For 4 Minutes Via Historic Blue Origin Flight
 2 days ago
07.21.21
Photos
Close