IMPD searching for woman last seen on July 10 at downtown hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on July 10 at a hotel in downtown Indianapolis.

Rashia Whitlock, 32, is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young said in an email.

Whitlock was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at the Sheraton Hotel, located at 31 W. Ohio St. in Indianapolis, Young said.

Anyone who locates Whitlock is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call IMPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

 

