Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

Sha’Carri Richardson Stars In Beats Studio Buds Spot, Kanye West’s New Track “No Child Left Behind” Featured

The song from the Chicago producer and rapper will appear on his forthcoming 'DONDA' album.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Sha'Carri Richardson x Beats Studio Pods x Kanye West

Source: Beats / Beats

While the Tokyo Olympics continues to lose more big names by the minute, none was more disappointing than the ouster of track and field superstar, Sha’Carri Richardson. Although “America’s fastest woman” won’t get a shot at Olympic gold, she does star in a fantastic Beats Studio Buds commercial that features a new track from Kanye West.

The track, “No Child Left Behind” will appear on West’s upcoming studio album, DONDA, which is getting quite the rollout treatment with listening parties cropping up throughout the United States. The album is set to debut this coming Friday (July 23) and the song backs Richardson sporting the recently released Beats Studio Pods in the spot.

Sha'Carri Richardson x Beats Studio Pods x Kanye West

Source: Beats / Beats

The commercial and track debuted during Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pheonix Suns. And if anything the spot proves is that Sha’Carri Richardson deserves to be on the world’s biggest stage and, if we’re being honest, she’s still there no matter what.

Sha'Carri Richardson x Beats Studio Pods x Kanye West

Source: Beats / Beats

Check out the Sha’Carri Richardson X Beats Studio Pods commercial featuring new heat from Kanye West below.

Photo: Beats

Sha’Carri Richardson Stars In Beats Studio Buds Spot, Kanye West’s New Track “No Child Left Behind” Featured  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest
15 items
Unbreakable Bond: Keyshia Cole & Frankie Lons Throughout The Years [Photos]
 23 hours ago
07.20.21
Joel Osteen Criticized For Owning $325K Ferrari
 1 day ago
07.20.21
Dame Dash Calls Roc-A-Fella Records Lawsuit Corny & Embarrassing
 2 days ago
07.19.21
Spike Lee Addresses Cannes Film Festival Announcement Snafu
 2 days ago
07.19.21
Future Says Blu Jasmine “Big Capping” After She Claimed He Offered 5 Stacks For Sex
 2 days ago
07.19.21
15 items
Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue
 2 days ago
07.20.21
DreamDoll Details Getting Lil Kim To Collab With Her on “Funeral”
 2 days ago
07.19.21
Hi Haters: LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Blocks ‘Black Widow’ At The Box Office With $31M+ Opening Weekend
 2 days ago
07.19.21
10 items
Lil Nas X Trolls Nike Lawsuit As Only He Can, Twitter Shows Their Support #FreeLilNasX
 2 days ago
07.19.21
15 items
New Kanye West Album Is Done, Previews Project In Las Vegas
 2 days ago
07.19.21
Photos
Close