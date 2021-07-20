Rickey Smiley Morning Show
News You Can’t Use: Why Can’t The Best R&B Singers Keep A Relationship!?!? [WATCH]

Recently on social media, the talk has been about R&B singers and love songs. Actress, writer, and producer Issa Rae tweeted about how love songs these days aren’t dramatic or desperate enough and social media users agreed. Love songs are few and far in between and it also doesn’t feel the same.  Well, Special K broke down that the music doesn’t even reflect the relationships these artists truly have.

Hear him share the relationship status of some of your favorite R&B singers.

 

News You Can’t Use: Why Can’t The Best R&B Singers Keep A Relationship!?!? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

