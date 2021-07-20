Costly Gunshot Technology Targets Black Communities But Yields Few Results

News
Technologies used to assist in law enforcement continue to draw scrutiny. From facial recognition software to ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, communities remain concerned about its effectiveness.

ShotSpotter, which can cost upwards of more than $10 million annually, has gained a particular reputation for unnecessarily deploying police into neighborhoods. But a new Motherboard investigation found the service is almost exclusively used in non-white communities.

Examining data from four cities, Motherboard found ShotSpotter sensors were located in predominantly Black and Brown communities. The investigation also raised concerns about investing heavily in such technologies, particularly in communities with the greatest lack of overall investment.

Motherboard pointed to a study from the MacArthur Justice Center and Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. Reviewing data of ShotSpotter deployments between July 1, 2019, and April 14, 2021, the center found that 89% of the time, there was no gun-related crime, and 86% showed no crime.

According to Jonathan Manes, an attorney with the MacArthur Justice Center, surveillance technology can often appear to be an objective solution but rarely works.

“High-tech tools can create a false justification for the broken status quo of policing and can end up exacerbating existing racial disparities,” Manes said in a statement. “We needed to know whether this system actually does what it claims to do. It does not.”

Police supporters of the alert system point to the instances ShotSpotter generates alerts where people do not call.  But a quick google search of ShotSpotter shows articles addressing critiques of the system’s reliability going back several years.

In North Carolina, the city of Charlotte canceled its contract with ShotSpotter in 2016 after only four years. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department determined the return on its investment was not worth the annual expense.

In May, a Chicago ABC affiliate reported a review of ShotSpotter alerts from January 2020; 86% of the incidents reported resulted in no crime reported. A review of 37,763 alerts showed that police found no evidence to support reporting a crime in an overwhelming majority of incidents.

Similarly, a St. Louis Post Dispatch review showed ShotSpotter alerts lead to more reports of gunfire but no actual evidence of a crime. 

Forbes published a review of ShotSpotter’s business model and success in 2016. Data reviewed showed a similar pattern of lots of alerts but limited results.

Community advocates say there is no evidence that the expensive investment in ShotSpotter has paid off for cities combatting gun violence. A Chicago-based campaign encourages people to join an effort to get the city to end the ShotSpotter contract.

The Cancel the Contract petition encourages people to call their alderperson and demand they oppose extending Chicago’s contract with ShotSpotter. Organizers also want funds to be redirected to community-based efforts such as the Community Restoration Ordinance.

Whether folks are ready for abolition, most can agree that cities should not waste resources on faulty technology. Chicago paid $33 million for its three-year contract. 

As communities grapple with gun violence, considerations must be given to real investments that address actual violence prevention. Police liking a tool, particularly one that may or may not be effective, isn’t enough reason to renew investment.

UPDATED: 11:30 a.m. ET, July 20, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. One glaring example of that truth came Friday night in Maryland when cops gunned down Ryan LeRoux, a 21-year-old Black man who was killed in a McDonald's parking lot under questionable circumstances that cast doubt on the police narrative. https://twitter.com/SilverCoalition/status/1417310874650480642?s=20 Four Montgomery County police officers responded by firing a total of 24 shots at LeRoux "over the course of several seconds," the Washington Post reported, because they said he had a gun. His father said LeRoux's gun was legally owned. There is no evidence that LeRoux wielded the gun, let alone threatened the police with it. In fact, it's unclear what prompted the police to use deadly force if their lives were not threatened. LeRoux's father said he was shown about 25 minutes of bodycam video that police have said is too dark and "very difficult to see," effectively allowing them to control the narrative of the shooting. Nevertheless, police have also said they "believe" the footage shows LeRoux brandishing the gun. “So far, they have been unable to prove to me that my son raised a gun,” Paul LeRoux said. “They have not proved to me that Ryan showed any reason to justify the amount of lethal force.” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has called for a full investigation into the shooting that was allegedly prompted by LeRoux refusing to move his car from the McDonald's drive-thru. Police have said LeRoux "was not cooperative,” which ultimately led to "a use of force resulting in Mr. LeRoux behind [sic] shot by the officers.” LeRoux's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

