Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

Childish Gambino Remixes Brittany Howard’s “Stay High”

Childish Gambino adds a summery touch to his cover of Brittany Howard's hit single for a new album of remixes set to be released this Friday.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Brittany Howard x Childish Gambino

Source: Danny Clinch / press handout

If there’s one thing that Childish Gambino can do, it is put his own unique spin on a hit. This time, he takes on a song by powerhouse singer and guitarist Brittany Howard.

ATO Records just released the latest single featuring actor Donald Glover in his Gambino element, “Stay High,” from Jaime Reworked. This is a new album boasting reimagined versions of the eleven songs from the debut solo venture by the Alabama Shakes lead vocalist in honor of her late sister that was released in 2019.

The remix is airy and fresh, with his vocals complementing a lively backdrop of strings and electronic instrumentation and right on time for the height of summer. Howard’s original version spent three weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs. This remix of the single that won a Grammy for Best Rock Song is the first new bit of music from Childish Gambino since he released 3.15.20 on streaming platforms at the beginning of the pandemic.

The new album will also feature reimagined versions by Bon Iver, EarthGang, Little Dragon, BadBadNotGood, Michael Kiwanuka. Other artists featured on the album on 9th Wonder, Emily King, Common, Laura Mvula, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Syd. Brittany Howard is excited for the world to hear Jaime Reworked, stating: “Making Jaime was so much fun for me because I was able to explore so many different genres of music. There were no rules. This re-imagination project has been no different. I have been honored to have so many incredible artists from all musical worlds interpret my songs in such interesting and different ways.”

ATO Records will release a digital version of the album this Friday (July 23rd) that will include the new single. The vinyl version will be released on September 24. Listen to Childish Gambino’s “Stay High” below.

Childish Gambino Remixes Brittany Howard’s “Stay High”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest
Scarface Says Nas’ Original Lyrics For “In Between Us” Dissed Jay-Z [Video]
 5 hours ago
07.22.21
Remy Ma Tapped To Host New VH1 Series ‘My True Crime Story’
 12 hours ago
07.22.21
10 items
Maria Taylor Bolts From ESPN In Wake Of Rachel Nichols Scandal, Twitter Reacts
 21 hours ago
07.22.21
11 items
Jalen Rose Roasts Kendrick Perkins About His “80s Pastor Suits” & Terrible Hot Takes, Twitter Was Here For It
 22 hours ago
07.22.21
11 items
Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops 50 In Historic NBA Finals Close Out Game, Celebrates With 50-Piece Chicken Mini Order From Chick-Fil-A
 24 hours ago
07.22.21
Cardi B’s Birkin Collection Has Us A Tad Bit Envious
 1 day ago
07.22.21
15 items
Respect The Name: Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders Walks Out Of Press Conference After Reporter Used First Name
 1 day ago
07.22.21
6 items
6 Times Chloe Bailey Has Been Serving Curves For The Girls On Instagram
 2 days ago
07.21.21
10 items
Salty Mouth Breathers Piers Morgan & Megyn Kelly Tight Over Being Blocked By Naomi Osaka
 2 days ago
07.21.21
15 items
Bring On The D*ck Jokes: Jeff Bezos & Others Visit Space For 4 Minutes Via Historic Blue Origin Flight
 2 days ago
07.21.21
Photos
Close